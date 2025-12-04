NFL Week 14 Thursday Night Football | Cowboys vs Lions Most Bet 1st TD Plays

Thursday Night Football delivers a heavyweight NFC matchup with two explosive offenses and multiple red-zone playmakers capable of striking first. The first touchdown market for the Dallas Cowboys–Detroit Lions is drawing heavy attention, driven by elite usage trends, concentrated scoring roles, and matchup dynamics that spotlight several high-leverage options. With Detroit leaning on a dynamic backfield and Dallas spreading opportunities across a potent receiving corps, bettors are zeroing in on the players most likely to cash the first touchdown ticket.

Let’s dive into the most popular first touchdown bets at BetMGM.

DAL vs DET Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

1. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) +380

Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the league’s most prolific dual-threat backs, ranking fourth in the NFL with 1,019 rushing yards, adding 51 catches for 397 receiving yards, and totaling 13 touchdowns (10 rushing, three receiving). Detroit has leaned on Gibbs in scripted drives and early-series touches, making him a natural focal point near the goal line. Dallas has struggled defensively in early-game situations, and Gibbs’ versatility keeps him live for both rushing and receiving paths to the end zone.

2. George Pickens (DAL) +1000

George Pickens enters TNF as one of the hottest receivers in football. He ranks second in the NFL with 1,142 receiving yards, averaging 95.2 yards per game, and is tied for third in touchdown receptions with eight. Pickens has scored in seven games, including two of his last three, and draws a Lions secondary that ranks second-worst in WR touchdowns allowed. His contested-catch ability gives Dallas a strong chance to strike first through the air.

3. CeeDee Lamb (DAL) +1000

CeeDee Lamb remains Dak Prescott’s most trusted target in high-leverage situations. With 51 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns, Lamb has scored in two of his last three games and continues to lead Dallas in designed red-zone opportunities. Detroit allows 212.5 passing yards per game and has struggled to contain polished route runners. Lamb’s early-script involvement makes him a legitimate first-score threat.

4. Jameson Williams (DET) +825

Jameson Williams’ role continues to expand, especially with Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ankle injury clouding his TNF availability. Williams owns 706 receiving yards on 38 catches with six touchdowns, scoring in four of his past five games. With Detroit likely leaning on pace and aggressiveness early, Williams’ vertical speed and big-play potential position him as a dangerous candidate to punch in the opening touchdown.

5. Javonte Williams (DAL) +625

Javonte Williams is quietly having one of the most productive seasons among NFC running backs. He ranks sixth in the NFL with 958 rushing yards, has 31 catches for 128 yards, and totals 10 touchdowns (eight rushing, two receiving). Detroit has allowed just five rushing touchdowns to running backs this season — tied for the fifth-fewest — but Javonte’s early-drive volume and goal-line opportunities keep him firmly in the mix.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

TNF Cowboys vs Lions Most Bet 1st TD Plays

1. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) +380

2. George Pickens (DAL) +1000

3. CeeDee Lamb (DAL) +1000

4. Jameson Williams (DET) +825

5. Javonte Williams (DAL) +625

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Thursday Night Football 1st Touchdown Market Closing Bell

With both teams leaning on their playmakers in scripted situations, the first touchdown market is loaded with viable candidates. Gibbs’ dual-threat dominance, Pickens’ explosive receiving form, Lamb’s route precision, Williams’ vertical ability, and Javonte Williams’ power-run presence highlight a board rich with early scoring potential. Expect aggressive play-calling from both sidelines as these two NFC contenders look to seize momentum immediately in a primetime atmosphere.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets