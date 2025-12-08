NFL · 3 hours ago
Eagles vs Chargers: Best NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football (Week 14)
Week 14 in the NFL concludes with a battle of playoff contenders, as the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) on Monday Night Football.
Here is everything you need to know, along with my best player props for the matchup!
Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
Where to Watch Eagles vs. Chargers
- Date: Monday, Dec. 8, 2025
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Fubo
- Spread: Eagles -2.5 (-105) | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: Eagles -136, Chargers +116
Prop #1: PHI WR A.J. Brown OVER 5.5 Receptions (+116)
- Brown has been far more involved in the Eagles’ offense lately, clearing this line in three consecutive games. He has been a target magnet over that span, racking up 33 total targets and 25 catches.
- The Chargers boast a formidable pass rush, ranking in the top ten in sack rate. Expect QB Jalen Hurts to negate that pressure by relying on quick slants and first-read throws to Brown.
Prop #2: LAC TE Oronde Gadsden UNDER 38.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- After a hot midseason stretch, Gadsden has averaged just 27.0 receiving yards per game over the last three weeks.
- Philadelphia has been extremely tough on tight ends, allowing the second-fewest receiving yards per game to the position.
- With QB Justin Herbert managing a fractured left hand, the Chargers will likely hide him behind a run-heavy game plan, limiting the overall aerial volume available for Gadsden.
