Eagles vs Chargers: Best NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football (Week 14)

Week 14 in the NFL concludes with a battle of playoff contenders, as the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) on Monday Night Football.

Date: Monday, Dec. 8, 2025

Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Fubo

Fubo Spread: Eagles -2.5 (-105) | Total: 41.5

Eagles -2.5 (-105) | 41.5 Moneyline: Eagles -136, Chargers +116

Prop #1: PHI WR A.J. Brown OVER 5.5 Receptions (+116)

Brown has been far more involved in the Eagles’ offense lately, clearing this line in three consecutive games . He has been a target magnet over that span, racking up 33 total targets and 25 catches .

. He has been a target magnet over that span, racking up . The Chargers boast a formidable pass rush, ranking in the top ten in sack rate. Expect QB Jalen Hurts to negate that pressure by relying on quick slants and first-read throws to Brown.

Prop #2: LAC TE Oronde Gadsden UNDER 38.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

After a hot midseason stretch, Gadsden has averaged just 27.0 receiving yards per game over the last three weeks.

over the last three weeks. Philadelphia has been extremely tough on tight ends, allowing the second-fewest receiving yards per game to the position.

to the position. With QB Justin Herbert managing a fractured left hand, the Chargers will likely hide him behind a run-heavy game plan, limiting the overall aerial volume available for Gadsden.

