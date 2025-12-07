Texans vs Chiefs: Top 5 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

Bettor beware, defense will be at the forefront of tonight’s Sunday Night Football clash between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. Still, the anytime touchdown market is rife with value in this crucial intra-conference battle.

We’ve targeted our top five favorite players to back as touchdown scorers on SNF!

Nico Collins: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +165

Undoubtedly, Nico Collins is our preferred anytime touchdown scorer to back in the Week 14 tilt between the Texans and Chiefs. Houston’s top wide receiver has seen a massive bump in production of late, but his touchdown odds do not reflect his output. That leaves a bettor-friendly advantage in backing him to score at Arrowhead Stadium.

Collins has been the premier target in the Texans’ offense, but even more so in recent weeks. The reigning Pro Bowler has been targeted 10 or more times in three of his last four, accumulating 38 targets over that stretch. More importantly, he’s pulled down 24 of those passes for 381 yards.

Despite the massive spike in usage and production, Collins’ scoring remains below expected. The Texans’ wide receiver has found the end zone only once over his last four outings, bumping his touchdown total to four on the season. But with a combined 15 touchdowns over his previous two seasons, Collins is a natural progression candidate to see a boost in production over the coming games.

We’ve got Collins circled as a prime touchdown scorer over the final month of the season, starting with Week 14’s showdown versus the Chiefs. He’s our preferred bet in tonight’s wide-open field.

Xavier Worthy: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +290

The Chiefs have their work cut out for them against a stout Texans’ secondary. Kansas City features a quartet of touchdown-worthy candidates, but our money is on Xavier Worthy to break through on Sunday Night Football.

Worthy has fallen behind Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, and Marquise Brown in the Chiefs’ touchdown race. However, his usage and production point toward an inevitable increase in output. The Texas product has been targeted 33 times over the previous five contests, surpassing six targets in all but one of those outings. Like Nico Collins, his increased target share does not yet correlate with more touchdowns.

As with Collins, we’re anticipating an uptick in scoring from Worthy over the coming games. He has an identical target share to Rice and Brown, with just one touchdown compared to the 10 combined scores from the other two receivers. At the current price, we see immense value in backing the speedster to cash versus the Texans.

Dalton Schultz: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +300

As good as Collins has been lately, he still hasn’t matched Dalton Schultz‘s production this season. The Texans’ tight end has been the top receiving option on offense, and his chances of finding the end zone vastly surpass the implied probability of the betting price.

While he has 15 fewer targets than Collins on the season, Schultz leads the Texans with 59 grabs. As inferred, that points to a superior catch rate, which makes Schultz one of C.J. Stroud‘s go-to options on offense. We’ve seen that play out over the last few weeks, as the eighth-year pro has pulled down six or more receptions in three of his past four games.

Moreover, the Chiefs have struggled to contain opposing tight ends. Last week, Jake Ferguson grabbed five of six targets, with Tyler Warren nabbing five of seven the week prior, and, altogether, opposing tight ends caught 20 of the last 24 passes against the defending AFC champions.

At +300, Schultz has an implied probability of 25% to score against the Chiefs. However, given his reliability in the passing attack and the Chiefs’ inability to contain opposing tight ends, we rate his scoring chances much higher. Sharp bettors will want to get a piece of Schultz as an anytime touchdown scorer.

Jayden Higgins: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +380

We’re going back to the Texans’ well for another pick, this time highlighting Jayden Higgins as the underappreciated contributor he is. The rookie has been on fire of late, and he’s poised to continue his assault in The City of Fountains.

Higgins has become a more prominent figure in Houston’s passing attack. He’s tallied 28 targets over the previous four contests, crossing the plane in two of those outings. Further, with Nico Collins typically lined up on the outside, Higgins has had more room to operate from the slot, which is conducive to red zone scoring on short-to-intermediate routes. Higgins has rewarded the Texans for their increased usage, hauling in four of six red zone passes on the season.

Higgins has benefitted from opposing defenses heaping more coverage on Nico Collins. While safety help has been deployed toward the x-receiver, Higgins has had more room to operate on the interior. He’s used that to his advantage, with three of his four touchdowns coming over the last six weeks. That upward trajectory is bound to continue as Houston leans into its passing game to keep pace with the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +430

Finally, we’re looking toward Patrick Mahomes as our preferred anytime touchdown bet on Sunday Night Football.

After a relatively quiet 2024 season, Mahomes has gotten back on his horse this season. His 55 rushing attempts are only three fewer than he had all of last season, which has already translated to two more rushing touchdowns. While he’s running more than he did last year, Mahomes is also being choosier about when he tucks and runs. His 6.3 yards per carry is a full yard more than his 2024 average, and easily the best mark of his career.

As good as they’ve been defensively, the Texans have ceded ground to opposing quarterbacks. Over its last five games, Houston has given up 125 rushing yards to somewhat stationary signal-callers. Mahomes will capitalize on that underwhelming trend and is another value candidate in the anytime touchdown market.

