NFL MNF Week 14 Most Bet Anytime TD: Eagles vs Chargers

Here are the most bet NFL Week 14 Monday Night Football anytime touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.

Barkley’s workload near the goal line keeps him at the top of bettors’ lists whenever the Eagles project for strong offensive drives.

Hampton’s early-down role and his physical running style make him an appealing pick at plus-money odds.

Vidal isn’t a high-volume rusher, but bettors latch onto the value because of his explosiveness and occasional red-zone usage.

Hurts is always a popular touchdown pick thanks to Philadelphia’s QB-run packages and the “tush push,” one of the league’s most bankable scoring plays.

Brown is a dominant red-zone target who routinely wins one-on-one matchups, making him a go-to choice at attractive plus odds.

