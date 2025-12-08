NFL MNF Week 14 Most Bet Anytime TD: Eagles vs Chargers
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Here are the most bet NFL Week 14 Monday Night Football anytime touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
Saquon Barkley (+110)
Barkley’s workload near the goal line keeps him at the top of bettors’ lists whenever the Eagles project for strong offensive drives.
Omarion Hampton (+185)
Hampton’s early-down role and his physical running style make him an appealing pick at plus-money odds.
Kimani Vidal (+335)
Vidal isn’t a high-volume rusher, but bettors latch onto the value because of his explosiveness and occasional red-zone usage.
Jalen Hurts (+105)
Hurts is always a popular touchdown pick thanks to Philadelphia’s QB-run packages and the “tush push,” one of the league’s most bankable scoring plays.
A.J. Brown (+185)
Brown is a dominant red-zone target who routinely wins one-on-one matchups, making him a go-to choice at attractive plus odds.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.