Chicago Bears’ Running Back Strategy: D’Andre Swift vs. Kyle Monangai

Fantasy Football Breakdown: D’Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai of the Chicago Bears & Key Week 14 Skill-Player Angles

Chicago Bears Running Back Situation

Few backfields in the NFL have generated as much fantasy intrigue this season as the Bears duo of Swift and Monangai. Swift remains the clear primary option—for now—with Chicago leveraging his burst, versatility, and red-zone efficiency. After early skepticism about whether this coaching staff would fully buy into him, Swift has proven his fantasy worth through touchdowns, explosive plays, and steady usage.

But the Bears’ long-term blueprint is becoming increasingly obvious: Monangai is coming. Chicago’s deployment pattern mirrors the Jahmyr Gibbs–David Montgomery model the staff used by the Detroit Lions—two backs, two roles, and a commitment to ensuring each receives 12+ touches per game. Swift bombs the edges; Monangai pounds the interior. And as the season progresses, it’s expected that Monangai’s share of the rushing workload continues to increase.

From a fantasy perspective, Swift managers can feel secure in RB2 value with weekly touchdown upside. But savvy players eyeing playoff depth and late-season breakout potential should already have Monangai stashed. His trajectory points toward flex viability—and potentially league-winning usage if Chicago leans more on the run late.

From a betting angle, books will need to account for Chicago’s predictable RB volume. Player props on rushing attempts and combined touches for both backs could offer value if markets lag behind the Bears’ committee trend.

Quarterly Running Back Predictions

As Chicago’s season moves deeper into the winter grind, Monangai profiles as one of the quietly ascending fantasy assets of the second half. The team’s personnel moves, rep distribution, and situational play-calling point to growing trust in him as a between-the-tackles grinder who can control game script when needed.

Swift, meanwhile, remains firmly in the RB2 conversation with RB1 spike weeks thanks to touchdowns and receiving involvement. Both backs are positioned to finish strong, making the Bears’ backfield one of the rare timeshares where both players carry legitimate fantasy relevance.

For bettors, the dual-back system also increases under potential on inflated Swift rushing lines while creating sneaky over opportunities on Monangai’s carry totals as the market adjusts.

Wide Receiver Performances

Two of the league’s most electric receivers—Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals and Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams—sit at 86 receptions each, setting up a compelling race for end-of-season volume supremacy.

The betting and fantasy lean favors Chase. The Bengals’ expected game scripts point toward continued aggressive passing as they push to stay alive in the AFC race. Chase’s target share remains elite, and Cincinnati’s offensive identity leaves little room for weekly volatility at WR1.

Nacua, meanwhile, is still a high-floor machine in the Rams’ attack, but Los Angeles spreads the ball more widely—especially with Davante Adams commanding meaningful targets in key moments. As the Rams march toward the postseason, increased balance could slightly dampen Nacua’s reception volume.

For fantasy:

Chase projects as the better full-season PPR option.

Nacua remains a must-start WR1/WR2 but may offer slightly fewer ceiling games down the stretch.

For bettors:

Chase over receptions props remain attractive in high-total games.

Nacua’s alternate line unders could offer sneaky value depending on matchup.

Fantasy Prospects for James Cook of the Buffalo Bills

In DFS, one of the chalkiest plays of the week is poised to be Cook, who continues to solidify his role as Buffalo’s most reliable offensive weapon. His passing-game involvement and short-area usage provide an elite floor for both cash games and tournaments.

But his rising popularity creates a different conversation for GPP players: can you gain leverage by fading him? Cook’s projected output makes him one of the safest backs on the slate, but heavy roster exposure means one mediocre outing could swing entire tournaments.

Cash games → Cook is a lock.



Tournaments → Consider alternative builds or correlation plays to differentiate.

For betting markets, Cook remains a strong candidate for anytime touchdown props, and his receptions and receiving yards overs will continue to draw interest as long as Buffalo keeps leaning on him in high-leverage situations.

