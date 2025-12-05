Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Matchup Preview & Picks

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: Game Overview

The upcoming NFL game between the Dolphins and the Jets is set to take place at the Meadowlands. The weather report indicates 37 degrees with light winds at 3 MPH, and no precipitation, which is conducive for the quarterbacks. The Dolphins have been favored all week by 3 points with a total set at 41.5.

Analysis and Predictions

About 35% of the tickets are on the Jets, which is intriguing given there hasn’t been any line movement. This suggests that the Jets are believed to have a competitive shot against the Dolphins despite the odds. On that note, I’m backing the Jets to cover the spread, potentially even securing a win, similar to their recent upset victory over the Atlanta Falcons, in which they were surprisingly outgained by nearly 150 yards.

Conversely, Miami’s quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a noteworthy record of 6-0 against the Jets. This lends an advantage to Miami, going into this match. As for the game’s total points, there’s a possibility it could end up higher than expected, perhaps around 40.5 to 41.5, similar to their previous encounter which had a closing total of 44 points in week 4. This prediction leans toward a highly offensive game where both teams could exceed scoring expectations, facilitated by their running backs.

Additional Remarks

Typically, the weather at Meadowlands during December invites concerns about the cold and wind affecting Miami’s performance, yet current conditions seem favorable, allowing quarterbacks to play effectively. The kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 PM on Sunday, which will eventually reveal the more effective strategy and the victor of this close matchup.

Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders: Brief Insight

Moving on to another matchup, Denver is set to play Las Vegas on the road. Notably, Las Vegas player Maxx Crosby did not practice recently, raising concerns about the team’s defense capabilities if he is unable to play. Despite Denver being the favorite and laying a significant number, their performance on the road has been less convincing. Therefore, picking Las Vegas to lead at halftime might be a worthwhile bet.