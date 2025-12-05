Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Game Preview and Betting Predictions

Week 14 NFL Betting Preview: Los Angeles Rams–Arizona Cardinals Headlines Crucial December Slate

Rams vs. Cardinals: High Stakes at the Dome

The Rams head to Arizona in Week 14 for a matchup loaded with playoff implications and betting intrigue. The Rams enter as 8.5-point favorites, a number that reflects confidence in their offensive ceiling and the belief that Arizona—now led by Jacoby Brissett.

This one has the makings of a fast track. With both teams playing indoors and the Cardinals showing a willingness to push the ball downfield, many expect this contest to land somewhere in the 50-point range, even with the Rams ranking No. 1 in tight end defense. Brissette has been competitive and steady, but facing a disciplined Sean McVay defense without his best mismatch weapon is a tall task.

For the Rams, the dome setting offers a prime bounce-back opportunity as they continue to chase an NFC playoff spot. Offensively, they remain one of the league’s most schematically flexible units, and this matchup gives them every opportunity to showcase that versatility against a Cardinals defense that plays hard but can be exploited by rhythm passing and aggressive run action.

Rams’ Strategy Adjustment Post-Carolina Game

Last week’s game against the Panthers offered a tale of two halves. The Rams breezed through the opening two quarters without facing a single fourth down, but the moment the rain arrived, so did the mistakes. Three turnovers in the second half flipped what could’ve been a statement win into a grind.

Week 14 presents a far more controlled environment—literally. Indoors at Arizona, the Rams don’t have to account for weather variables, but they do need to make tweaks after that performance versus the Carolina Panthers. Expect them to be more balanced, with a clearer emphasis on controlling the trenches rather than leaning excessively on the dropback passing game.

The Cardinals’ defense has been scrappy, and Brissette has kept them competitive longer than expected, but the Rams’ ability to dictate pace on the ground should be a defining factor. McVay rarely repeats game-flow mistakes, and this matchup favors a re-established ground attack paired with calculated downfield shots.

From a betting perspective, the Rams’ depth and offensive structure indoors make them a compelling favorite—but the Cardinals’ volatility on offense means totals bettors should keep a close eye on the number’s movement through the week.

Few Week 14 games carry more tension than Chicago at Green Bay, a rivalry renewed in December conditions that could reshape the NFC playoff picture. The Bears have shockingly become one of the hottest teams in the NFL, fresh off an upset of the Eagles, and if the season ended today, they would hold the top seed in the conference.

Books opened Chicago at -5.5, but the market quickly pushed the number to -6.5, driven by more than 80% of the ticket count backing the Bears. That kind of one-sided action is rare in this rivalry—especially with temperatures expected to plummet at Lambeau.

The Packers, despite their defensive reputation against the run, have lost their first two games at Lambeau as favorites, a stunning early-season collapse that now puts pressure on Jordan Love and the offense to find rhythm late. Green Bay’s run defense likely forces Chicago to rely on Caleb Williams’ arm, a test of whether the rookie can deliver in hostile conditions against a defense that thrives on disguising pressure.

Chicago’s momentum is real, but Green Bay’s desperation is equally real. The Packers are expected to stay aggressive into the fourth quarter, knowing a third home loss would not only derail their playoff hopes but cement the Bears as the frontrunner for the NFC North.

For bettors, the questions are simple:

Can the Bears sustain this hot streak outdoors in freezing conditions?

Is the market overreacting to their recent wins?

Or are the Packers’ flaws deeper than initially believed?

Week 14 offers a pair of compelling, high-leverage matchups that underscore the chaos and opportunity of late-season NFL betting.

Rams–Cardinals delivers dome conditions, offensive upside, and a chance for Los Angeles to re-establish momentum.

Bears–Packers serves the opposite formula: harsh weather, divisional tension, and a litmus test for two teams heading in radically different directions.

December football demands adaptability—and both slates illustrate how quickly the postseason picture can shift.

