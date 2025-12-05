Predicting Every NFC Week 14 Game With Score Projections

Thanksgiving is behind us, meaning we’re in the stretch drive of the NFL season. There is still a lot to be determined, as division races and playoff spots are just starting to heat up.

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -7 | Total: 44.5

SEA -7 | 44.5 Moneyline: SEA -360 | ATL +280

At face value, the Seahawks should have no problem dismissing the Falcons in Week 14. They are clearly the superior team and have had no issues steamrolling better opponents than Atlanta. However, scheduling will undoubtedly be a factor in this NFC showdown. Seattle is playing its third road game in four weeks, including its second trip to the Eastern timezone in three weeks. The Falcons’ offense has improved under Kirky Chainz, and we expect them to catch the Seahawks flat-footed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The sharpest bettors will want to get a piece of the Falcons’ moneyline in this one.

Predicted Outcome: Falcons 27 – Seahawks 21

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: TB -8.5 | Total: 42.5

TB -8.5 | 42.5 Moneyline: TB -450 | NO +340

The Buccaneers could be the most undeserving division winner in the NFL. They rank 21st in total offense and 24th in total defense, utterly incompatible with their 7-5 record. If not for three last-second game-winning drives through the first three weeks, this team could be in a much more uncomfortable spot. While the Saints and their 30th-ranked scoring offense don’t pose a sincere threat, we also don’t trust the Bucs to cover the hefty number at home. The New Orleans defense should be able to neutralize the Buccaneers’ offense, which should be more than enough to stay within striking distance.

Predicted Outcome: Buccaneers 21 – Saints 17

Stadium: U.S. Bank Field

U.S. Bank Field Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: MIN -1.5 | Total: 42.5

MIN -1.5 | 42.5 Moneyline: MIN -130 | WSH +110

Injuries derailed the Vikings’ season early, and they appear to be in run-out-the-clock mode on the 2025 campaign. Inarguably, the Commanders are in a much worse position. Washington has struggled to a 3-9 record, with injuries having an equally devastating impact. While the Commanders pose a bigger offensive threat, their defense should allow Max Brosmer to find his rhythm at home. The rookie out of Minnesota was humiliated in his first professional start, but Washington won’t test him. Behind one of the most delightful home crowds in the league, Brosmer leads the Vikes to victory in Week 14.

Predicted Outcome: Vikings 27 – Commanders 21

Stadium: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, WI

Green Bay, WI Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: GB -6.5 | Total: 44.5

GB -6.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: GB -300 | CHI +250

For whatever reason, the betting market continues to dismiss the Bears’ chances week after week. That’s the case again on Sunday, as they enter their intra-divisional clash versus the Packers as +6.5 underdogs. Ben Johnson has this offense moving, ranking sixth in yards and eighth in points per game. Green Bay’s defense has been on another level, but containing Chicago’s offensive unit is easier said than done. This total could be right on the money, but we don’t expect the Packers to cruise to victory that easily. A last-second field goal wins it for Green Bay.

Predicted Outcome: Packers 24 – Bears 21

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: LAR -8 | Total: 47.5

LAR -8 | 47.5 Moneyline: LAR -425 | ARI +320

The Rams’ path to victory in the NFC West took a hit in Week 13, as they dropped a heartbreaking decision to the up-and-coming Panthers. Still, we expect them to put their best foot forward in Sunday’s divisional showdown versus the Cardinals. Los Angeles operates efficiently on both sides of the football and should easily expose Arizona’s defensive shortcomings. The Cardinals have allowed 41 or more points in two of their previous four games, which has played into LA’s unmatched offensive strength. The Rams are poised to get back to their winning ways, and a late Arizona score should send this one over the total.

Predicted Outcome: Rams 31 – Cardinals 17

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -3 | Total: 41.5

PHI -3 | 41.5 Moneyline: PHI -150 | LAC +130

This total implies offense will be in short supply on Monday Night Football. However, our analysis points toward a much different conclusion. The Eagles’ offense has looked uninspired of late, but we have the defending champions earmarked as progression candidates. Their scoring potential has remained constant, but output is diminished. Turnovers have been a factor, but Philadelphia should clean up its play over the final few weeks of the regular season. Likewise, the Chargers have scored at least 25 points in each of their previous three home matchups, a benchmark within reach against the Eagles. It may take a game-winning drive in the waning moments, but Philadelphia escapes with the hard-fought win.

Predicted Outcome: Eagles 31 – Chargers 27

