Yahoo! NFL Fantasy Football Head-to-Head Regular Season Tiebreakers

Every NFL fantasy manager knows the feeling — you grind through 14 weeks, survive injuries, nail a late waiver-wire pickup, and suddenly you’re tied with another contender for that final playoff seed. When the margins get tight, Yahoo! Fantasy Football leans on a straightforward tiebreaker system built to reward consistency, not luck.

If your roster rode Justin Herbert’s deep-ball volume, Jahmyr Gibbs’ dual-threat explosiveness, or Joe Burrow’s late-season comeback, every point mattered — because in Yahoo!, those points literally decide your postseason fate.

Here’s how ties are broken in the regular season:

Total fantasy points (season total).



The first and most crucial tiebreaker — the team with more points across the season earns the higher seed.

Fantasy points scored in the most recently completed matchup.



If total points can’t separate you, Yahoo! looks at who scored more in the latest week.

Fantasy points scored in the matchup two weeks prior, then three weeks prior, and so on



Yahoo! keeps moving backward week by week until the tie is broken.

It’s a system designed to reward week-to-week production, not one lucky spike week. If you want to avoid sweating the math in December, the blueprint is simple: stack reliable stars, score early, score often, and give yourself a margin for error long before tiebreakers come into play.