Pro Football Doc, Dr. David Chao, breaks down the injuries to Justin Herbert, Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harrison Jr., Mike Evans, and Jayden Reed ahead of NFL Week 14.

Justin Herbert – Hand

Justin Herbert had surgery on Monday on his hand, likely a metacarpal fracture with plates and screws. There’s a high chance he plays with a splint or cast on. He already logged a limited practice today, and it’s the off-hand for the quarterback. He already played through the broken hand, finishing the game, and he’s played through a broken left finger before in the past. I expect him to play out of shotgun and not be as mobile to avoid risking ball security, but he will play for the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Jayden Daniels – Elbow

Jayden Daniels. Remember when he dislocated his elbow? Everyone thought, “Oh my gosh, surgery, his season is over,” and we were saying, no, he’s going to make a return quicker than people think. He’s good to go this week and already had a full practice. The only question is whether the Commanders will risk it. They’ve been protective of their star franchise player, but they’re 3–9 and running on fumes for their playoff chances to win the division. It’s likely that Jayden Daniels plays this week.

Marvin Harrison has two straight DNPs due to a heel injury, coming off an appendectomy. He played pretty well last week. Even though he has not practiced, there is an outside chance that he plays, as wide receivers play on their toes, not their heels.

Mike Evans – Collarbone

Mike Evans’s injury was more recent, but he should return more quickly. Both have logged limited practices so far this week. Mike Evans has just a clavicle fracture; it’s been six-plus weeks, he’s ready to go, and he’s been working out lower body with no problems. There’s still a chance he could be activated and play this week.

Jayden Reed – Collarbone

Jayden Reed will likely have a slightly slower recovery. Yes, his collarbone fracture was earlier this season than Mike Evans’s, but remember, he had the fifth metatarsal Jones-type fracture with surgery, and that is likely the rate-limiting step for his return for the Packers.

