NFL Week 14 Most Bet Player Props: Achane, McConkey and Etienne Getting Pounded

Week 14 in the NFL brings another board of heavily bet player props, and the action is flowing toward a mix of top running backs, pass-catchers, and matchup-dependent volume plays. With multiple soft defensive spots across this week’s slate, bettors aren’t shy about leaning into yardage overs—while one Jaguars tailback draws sharp support on the under.

Here’s a breakdown of the five most bet props at BetMGM and why each is drawing attention.

1. De’Von Achane (MIA) Over 78.5 Rushing Yards (-125)

Bettors continue to ride one of the league’s most efficient and explosive backs. De’Von Achane is up to 1,064 rushing yards, fourth in the NFL, averaging 86.2 per game on 5.6 yards per carry. The Miami Dolphins back has cleared this number in five of 12 games, including three straight, where he’s erupted for 142.7 yards per during that stretch.

The matchup is as favorable as any this week:

New York Jets rank 26th, allowing 131.2 rushing yards per game.

Given his recent form and the Jets’ inability to slow opposing run games, it’s no surprise this over leads all Week 14 prop tickets.

2. Brenton Strange (JAX) Over 42.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Brenton Strange has carved out consistent production, posting 28 receptions for 342 yards, averaging 48.9 per game. He’s topped this prop in five of seven games, including two straight, and just logged a season-best 93 yards versus the Arizona Cardinals a couple of weeks ago.

The matchup is tailor-made for tight ends:

Indianapolis Colts rank 27th , giving up 246.3 pass YPG

, giving up 2nd-most TE receiving yards allowed: 72.1 per game

4th-most TE catches allowed: 6.58 per game

With TE usage trending up and a defense that bleeds production to the position, the over continues to draw significant handle for the Jacksonville Jaguars tight end.

3. Darren Waller (MIA) Over 28.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Darren Waller has battled injury but still owns 12 catches for 164 yards across five games, averaging 32.8 yards per contest. He’s cleared this prop in two of five games, but one miss came in Miami’s Week 7 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, when he exited in the first half with a pec injury.

He draws a Jets defense that is good against the pass but still beatable at tight end depth levels:

10th in pass defense (196.1 YPG)

23rd in TE yards allowed (46.0 per game)

With Miami leaning more on layered passing options, Waller is positioned to remain involved and efficient in space.

4. Ladd McConkey (LAC) Over 47.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Ladd McConkey continues to be one of the most reliable WR yardage overs on the board. With 58 catches for 683 yards, he’s averaging 57.0 per game and has gone over this number in seven of 12 games, including five of his past seven.

The matchup sets up well:

Philadelphia Eagles rank 19th , allowing 218.3 passing yards per game

, allowing 21st vs WRs, giving up 152.0 yards per game to the position

McConkey’s usage trends, paired with a secondary that consistently yields chunk plays to wideouts, make this a popular over.

5. Travis Etienne Jr. (JAX) Under 13.5 Rushing Attempts (+105)

Travis Etienne Jr. enters Week 14 with 843 rushing yards on 181 carries, averaging 15.9 attempts per game. He has finished below this number four times this season, including three games with exactly 12 carries. Over his past five contests, he has gone under once, reflecting a workload that has varied week to week. The matchup pits Travis against a Colts defense equipped to slow the run game.

The concern for bettors:

Indianapolis Colts rank 7th , allowing just 98.3 rushing yards per game

, allowing just 10th in opponent RB carries allowed (25.2 per game)

Recent usage also points downward, with Etienne seeing more and more of teammate Bhayshul Tuten help carry the load for the Jags.

NFL Week 14 Football Player Props Market Closing Bell

With several of these markets seeing concentrated interest at BetMGM, Week 14 shapes up as another slate where matchup fundamentals and recent usage trends are driving betting behavior. Whether it’s De’Von Achane’s explosive efficiency, Brenton Strange’s growing role, or Ladd McConkey’s steady production, bettors are leaning into defined patterns as the playoff push tightens.

As always, monitoring game script and personnel notes will be key as these numbers move leading up to kickoff.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets