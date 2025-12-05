Seattle Seahawks Defense vs. Atlanta Falcon’s Struggles: Game Preview

Week 14 NFL Betting Preview: Seattle Seahawks–Atlanta Falcons Headlines a Slate of Uncertainty

Atlanta’s Struggles and Seattle’s Prospects

The Falcons enter Week 14 searching for answers and momentum in a season that has mostly delivered frustration. Kirk Cousins continues to battle through limitations—not of his own skill set, but of the roster around him. Atlanta’s wide receiver group lacks proven separation and playmaking, forcing the offense to lean heavily on the two-back tandem of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier just to maintain balance.

Playing at home in the dome eliminates weather from the equation, and that matters. The Falcons have consistently performed better at Mercedes-Benz Stadium than on the road, a trend that at least opens the door to keeping this game competitive. Still, as roughly 7-point underdogs, Atlanta must answer a difficult question: Can they win outright, or at minimum cover against a Seattle team fighting to stay in the NFC playoff picture?

Home-field advantage is Atlanta’s biggest asset in this matchup—but whether that’s enough remains far from certain.

Seattle’s Road Performance and Offensive Recovery

Seattle’s defense has been the stabilizing force this season, and once again it shapes the betting and matchup dynamics heading into Week 14. The Seahawks put up 26 points in their previous game, but the box score masks how uneven the performance truly was. A defensive touchdown and heavy clock management late made the offense look more efficient than it actually was.

That brings everything back to Sam Darnold, whose career has been defined by volatility. Darnold has historically struggled in situations where he’s expected to win comfortably, and this trip to Atlanta fits that profile. The Seahawks are the better team on paper, but their offensive inconsistency and reliance on defensive momentum create openings for underdogs—especially at home.

From a betting perspective, this matchup comes down to whether bettors trust Seattle’s defense enough to offset concerns about Darnold’s floor. On the road, against a Falcons team that may be desperate to halt their slide, this spread becomes far more delicate than it first appears.

Potential Value Lean: Atlanta +7, depending on injury reports and late-week market movement.

Discussing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Chances Against the Spread

Elsewhere, Tampa Bay enters Week 14 in a role they have historically struggled in: a sizable favorite, laying 8.5 points against Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints. Baker Mayfield has played well enough to keep Tampa in the playoff mix, and he received strong support from his running backs last week. But context matters—Tampa’s performances as favorites have been deeply unreliable.

Since 2020, Mayfield-led teams have consistently underperformed when favored, particularly when laying more than a field goal. The Buccaneers are built to thrive in underdog situations where they can play loose, lean on their defense, and attack vertically off defensive momentum. As favorites, they rarely control games in the way the betting market expects.

This Week 14 matchup tests whether Tampa Bay can break that trend. The spread suggests the Buccaneers should dictate the game from start to finish, but their recent track record says bettors should be cautious.

Potential Value Lean: Taking the points with Shough’s side, especially if the number climbs toward +9 or +9.5.

Conclusion

Week 14 presents two matchups where the favorites carry notable question marks.

Seattle must prove it can sustain offensive consistency on the road while avoiding the pitfalls of a trap spot against a desperate Atlanta team.

Tampa Bay must prove it can cover as a big favorite, something Baker Mayfield-led teams have not done reliably for several seasons.

Both games carry playoff implications and provide intriguing betting angles shaped by matchups, tendencies, and long-term trends. As the postseason picture sharpens, Week 14 may be the point where bettors learn whether Seattle and Tampa Bay can rise to expectations—or fall short once again.

