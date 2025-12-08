Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 3 hours ago

NFL MNF Week 14 Most Bet 1st TD: Eagles vs Chargers

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Here are the most bet NFL Week 14 Monday Night Football first touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Saquon Barkley (PHI) +550

His early-drive involvement and goal-line opportunities make him the first-TD favorite among public bettors.

A.J. Brown (PHI) +900

Brown is always live for an early deep shot or a red-zone fade, which keeps bettors interested at longer odds.

Omarion Hampton (LAC) +950

Hampton’s role as an early-down runner gives him a path to touching the ball on the Chargers’ first scoring opportunity.

Jalen Hurts (PHI) +550

With Philadelphia frequently using Hurts on designed runs close to the end zone, he’s a staple in first-TD markets.

Dallas Goedert (PHI) +1400

Goedert provides sneaky value thanks to his involvement in scripted opening drives and red-zone play-action.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.