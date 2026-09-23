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NFL · 8 hours ago

Joe Buck sends clear warning to the league after Rams win vs. Giants

Muhammed Asif, author

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck named the Los Angeles Rams the NFL's top team following their 28-6 victory over the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football." Speaking on "SportsCenter" after the game, Buck underlined the Rams’ talent and coaching under head coach Sean McVay.

Kyren Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball during an NFL game against the New York Giants on September 21, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Kyren Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball during an NFL game against the New York Giants on September 21, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Steven Park – The Sporting Tribune

Kyren Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball during an NFL game against the New York Giants on September 21, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

"When they're healthy – and that's the thing that hangs over every team in the National Football League – they're the best," Buck said. "They've got the best talent. They've got the coach. They've been there. They would theoretically play a Super Bowl on this floor, but uh they got to stay healthy, and that's the case with so many of these elite teams around the league.”

The Rams (1-1) produced 481 total yards at SoFi Stadium, powered by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams. Stafford completed 22 of 31 passes for 327 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, passing Philip Rivers for sixth-most career passing touchdowns in NFL history.

With Puka Nacua inactive, Adams caught eight passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. The performance by Stafford, 38, and Adams, 33, marked the second-highest single-game receiving yardage total by a quarterback-receiver duo aged 33 or older in league history, behind Steve Young and Jerry Rice's 289 yards in 1995.

Defensively, the Rams welcomed back six-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who played his first game since retiring after the 2023 season. Donald recorded three tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback pressure on 18 pass rushes, helping restrict New York to 182 total yards and two field goals.

The Los Angeles Rams' next game is a Week 3 Sunday Night Football matchup on the road against the Denver Broncos.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 24 8:15 PM
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Atlanta Falcons logo

ATL

+5.5

+205

O 43.5

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GB

-5.5

-250

U 43.5

Sep 27 1:00 PM
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KC

-10.5

-769

O 45.5

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MIA

+10.5

+540

U 45.5

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