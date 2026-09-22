Week 3 Fantasy Waiver Wire: Jonah Coleman, Denzel Boston, Dalton Schultz and more

Greetings from San Diego! Week Two was full of surprises, letdowns and injuries, but it also opened the door for a handful of under-the-radar players who should carve out real fantasy value.

Heading into Week Three, here are my top waiver wire options for every position. My one rule that I have set for this is that a player must be rostered in less than 60 percent of ESPN leagues to be eligible in my column.

C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans – Rostered: 29%): Through the first two weeks, Stroud has posted 16 or more fantasy points and finished as the QB15 and QB16. He has totaled 627 passing yards and two touchdowns with 44 rushing yards. He makes for a great streamer option for Week Three, taking on the Colts, who've allowed the most passing yards and third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers – Rostered: 34.5%): Young enters Week Three as the QB2 in fantasy, recording 648 passing yards with seven total touchdowns (six passing, one rushing). He has totaled at least 24 fantasy points in each of his games and has a favorable matchup this week against the Browns. Cleveland has surrendered the third-most passing touchdowns and tenth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Jonah Coleman (Denver Broncos – Rostered: 22.2%): With J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey both dealing with hamstring injuries, Coleman had an increased role in Week Two. The fourth-round rookie ended with more touches than Dobbins and scored his first career touchdown, finishing with 14.9 fantasy points. Head coach Sean Payton said that Dobbins and Harvey are both doing well and have a chance to return to the field in Week Three, but it will depend on their availability in practice. If either (or both) backs end up missing this week, Coleman becomes a very viable piece in the offense. With Dobbins' injury history and Harvey's undefined role in the offense, Coleman is a valuable stash.

Emanuel Wilson (Seattle Seahawks – Rostered: 0.6%): Similar to Jonah Coleman, Wilson took advantage of the opportunity as the team's starter after Jadarian Price exited the game with a chest injury. Wilson rushed for 92 yards on 21 carries, averaged 4.4 yards per carry, and was on the field for 41 percent of the snaps. The other healthy running back, George Holani, only possessed 26 percent of the snaps. Price's injury isn't considered serious, but it isn't certain that he'll be ready for Week Three. If he is forced to miss this week, Wilson is in line for another big workload against the Commanders.

Tank Bigsby (Philadelphia Eagles – Rostered: 15.2%): Bigsby finished with 11.8 fantasy points in Week Two after Saquon Barkley left the game on the first play from scrimmage. Barkley could have returned after halftime but was sent for further testing, and he'll enter Week Three not at 100 percent. Bigsby should get the slight edge over Will Shipley if Barkley doesn't suit up against the Bears, who've given up an average of 122 rushing yards in the first two games.

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints – Rostered: 37.4%): Kamara returned to action in Week Two after suffering a sprained MCL during training camp. Despite finishing with 22 total yards, he still managed to have 16 opportunities and showed fantasy managers that he's still heavily involved in the offense when deemed healthy. The Saints backfield is unpredictable and could be viewed as a three-man committee. Travis Etienne is a more efficient RB, but Kamara led the backfield in carries, targets, and receptions. Kamara should be stashed in case Etienne misses any games.

Denzel Boston (Cleveland Browns – Rostered: 26.7%): Boston followed up his 2-59-1 receiving line in Week One with an even stronger performance, posting five receptions on seven targets for 95 yards and another touchdown. The rookie currently leads the Browns in yards and targets, and he is slowly becoming Deshaun Watson's go-to option among the team's other skill-position players. Boston takes on the Panthers in Week Three, who rank 18th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers.

Dontayvion Wicks (Philadelphia Eagles – Rostered: 26.3%): Wicks has solidified himself as the Eagles WR2 after strong performances last week and in the season opener. The former Packer has a 7-147-1 line on 10 targets through two contests and could see even more opportunities if Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert were to miss time. Expect Wicks to be the beneficiary, as he continues to build chemistry with Jalen Hurts.

Adonai Mitchell (New York Jets – Rostered: 17%): Mitchell opened a lot of fantasy managers' eyes in Week Two after a 12.3 fantasy point performance that featured him being targeted 12 times against the Packers. He gets another juicy matchup in Week Three against the Lions, who've been getting shredded by opposing offenses and have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wideouts.

Oronde Gadsden (Los Angeles Chargers – Rostered: 2%): Gadsden has been underutilized thus far, seeing just four targets. Nonetheless, he's caught all four passes with 50 receiving yards and scored his first touchdown last week after both tight ends Charlie Kolar and David Njoku left the game. Kolar and Njoku are expected to hit injured reserve, which makes Gadsden the only healthy tight end. The second-year tight end should see an increased workload heading into Week Three against the Bills, who rank fourth in receptions and ninth in yards at the position.

Dalton Schultz (Houston Texans – Rostered: 21.6%): With Nico Collins missing Week Two, Schultz was C.J. Stroud's go-to option and led the Texans with 12 catches on 14 targets and 140 yards receiving. The veteran TE is expected to lead the team in targets again if Collins were to miss Week Three against the Colts. Indy's defense through the first two weeks has allowed the most yards and touchdowns in the league. Last week, Travis Kelce racked up nine receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown against the Colts. Schultz is on pace to be a season-long TE1 option, even when Collins returns.

Pat Freiermuth (Pittsburgh Steelers – Rostered: 21.4%): Besides a struggling DK Metcalf, Aaron Rodgers' primary option has been Freiermuth. The former Penn State product leads the team in yards, receptions, and touchdowns, and is third in targets. Despite the Steelers' offensive struggles, they'll have a decent matchup in Week Three against the Bengals, who've played better defensively this season. One thing that Cincinnati still struggles with is defending against opposing TEs. They've allowed the most yards, receptions, and seventh-most fantasy points to the position. Historically, Freiermuth has had success against his division rival, recording a 49-619-6 receiving line in 10 career games.

Minnesota Vikings Defense (Rostered: 10.8%): The Vikings draw a favorable matchup in Week Three against the Buccaneers, who are struggling offensively. Minnesota has registered an interception, a fumble, and four sacks in each of their first two games of the season. Tampa Bay's offense has given up seven sacks and two interceptions. Expect a big performance out of Brian Flores' unit.

Carolina Panthers Defense (Rostered – 3.7%): After a terrible opener against the Bears, the Panthers defense rebounded in a big way, leading all defenses with 24 fantasy points against the Falcons. They get another promising matchup in Week Three against the Browns. Cleveland has given up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season, making the Panthers defense one of the most sought-after streaming options for Week Three.

Other Waiver Wire Targets:

Emmett Johnson (Kansas City Chiefs – Rostered: 15.6%)

Tre Tucker (Las Vegas Raiders – Rostered: 24.5%)

Malik Washington (Miami Dolphins – Rostered: 7.4%)

Terrance Ferguson (Los Angeles Rams – Rostered: 18.9%)

New York Giants Defense (Rostered: 3.1%)

Green Bay Packers Defense (Rostered: 19.9%)