"The monster has returned," Stephen A. Smith marvels at Rams' bounce-back

After a tough Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, the Los Angeles Rams made a statement with a dominant 28-6 victory over the New York Giants. Analyst Stephen A. Smith remarked that this win proves the Rams remain a serious Super Bowl contender.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates after defeating the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates after defeating the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium

“We witnessed the Los Angeles Rams,” Smith said on ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show’. “ What transpired against the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, was not indicative of the kind of season that they intend to have that they still have the reigning league MVP and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“A sensational wide receiver tandem and Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Even though Puka didn't play last night, but Davante Adams did and played stellar. And Williams and Corum know how to do what the hell they do. A defense that's going to need to be reckoned with because Aaron Donald, the monster has returned, and when he's around something just elevates defensively. It is who they are.”

Make no mistake, the Rams Are Here to DOMINATE! pic.twitter.com/zaB7xhhCi2 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 22, 2026

Before the game, Smith thought the Giants might put up a fight, but the Rams controlled the action from start to finish. Smith said that while the Rams were busy running into the end zone, the Giants were busy heading to the infirmary.

“28-6 victors over the New York Giants. Picking the New York Giants. I'm thinking, hey, there's no Myles Garrett,” he continued. “There's no Puka Nacua. Giants defense is going to make some noise. Jaxson Dart's going to be out there, and Cam Skattebo is going to make some noise, and Malik Nabers is getting the rust worn off, and he's going to show up and instead was a Giants team while the Los Angeles Rams were running to the end zone. The New York Giants were running to the infirmary.”

In the game, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Even with wide receiver Puka Nacua sidelined, Davante Adams stepped up with an impressive 195 receiving yards.

The offense saw strong contributions from running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, while the return of Aaron Donald gave the defense a major boost.