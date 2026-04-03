Mel Kiper’s New NFL Draft Top 10 Defensive End Rankings | Combine Results

Kiper's 2026 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Defensive End

Mel Kiper Jr. has overhauled his defensive end rankings for the 2026 NFL Draft, signaling a significant shift in the edge rusher market as the draft cycle enters its critical phase. Kiper’s March 30 update reflects a class defined by elite length and disruptive power, but it also highlights a surprising slide for some of the most decorated names in college football.

There are no additions to his top 10 D-ends, but that doesn't mean there wasn't notable movement. Six players within the top 10 have seen their stock shift with the draft less than a month away. Two defensive ends also remain on Kiper's Top 25 Big Board.

Beyond the established elite, Kiper has expanded his focus to include surging linemen. Click through to see the updated Top 10 rankings and the five prospects threatening to crash the rankings.