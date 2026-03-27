Mel Kiper’s New Top 10 Defensive End Rankings | NFL Draft Combine Results

2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. Top 10 DEs

Mel Kiper Jr. has released an updated look at his defensive end rankings for the 2026 NFL Draft, reshuffling the board as the draft cycle continues to take shape. The latest update reflects a class filled with length, power, and disruptive pass-rushing ability, while also featuring several intriguing prospects just outside the top group.

On March 19, Kiper updated his big board and position rankings. The Miami defensive ends have continued to slip as the draft draws closer, including Akheem Mesidor moving down the Big Ten rankings out completely out of Kiper's Top 25 Big Board for the first time this draft season. Three other defensive ends, including Miami man Rueben Bain Jr., are among Kiper's top 25 players. In addition to the top 10 D-ends, we've included five linemen who were previously among the "just missed" at the position.

Here’s a look at Kiper’s updated Top 10 defensive end rankings.