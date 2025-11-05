NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 10

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. We’re in the thick of fall, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 10!

Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Where to Watch: CBS

CBS Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -6.5 (-105) | Total: 45.5 (-115/-105)

SEA -6.5 (-105) | 45.5 (-115/-105) Moneyline: ARI +260 | SEA -320

In 2025, the NFC West might be the best division top to bottom. That will be put on further display in Week 10 when the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) and Seattle Seahawks (5-2) meet at loud Lumen Field. Both sides enter this bid with momentum, so what can we expect on the field?

The Cardinals have elected to ride with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. As a 10-year veteran of this league, Brissett has over 90 NFL appearances under his belt (with six different franchises), but he might be playing his best ball at this very moment. He’s started the past three contests for Arizona, and over that span, has passed for 286.7 YPG with six total touchdowns. Overall, the Cardinals are 1-2 under Brissett.

Seattle is one of the hottest teams in the conference at this juncture. Quarterback Sam Darnold (77.9 QBR) is powering the Seahawks’ offense to 28.9 PPG, which ranks fifth in the NFL. Second-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been a major proponent of that prowess; he currently leads all receivers with 948 yards. From there, the insertion of newly acquired speedster Rashid Shaheed should give this unit an added dimension.

The Seahawks and Cardinals are both operating with stingy defenses this season. In terms of scoring, Seattle has the fifth-best defense (18.8 PPG) while Arizona chimes in at 11th (21.4 PPG). However, the Cards have struggled against opponents’ passing games, allowing 231.8 YPG through the air. That should serve as an invitation for Darnold and company to let it rip.

Seattle is playing with incredible confidence at this point. Not only are they atop the divisional standings, but the Seahawks are also 6-2 (75%) ATS. With how this group is moving, I am laying 6.5 points on the home side in front of the rowdy 12s.

Best Bet: Seahawks -6.5 (-105)

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Spread: LAC -3 (-106) | Total: 45.5 (-105/-115)

LAC -3 (-106) | 45.5 (-105/-115) Moneyline: PIT +126 | LAC -148

In an increasingly tight AFC, every interconference win is paramount this year. Surely, the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) and Los Angeles Chargers (6-3) are well aware of this leading up to their head-to-head showdown on Sunday Night Football.

Primetime NFL action will return to SoFi Stadium this weekend. The Chargers are 3-2 SU at home in 2025, averaging 24.2 PPG in that split. Conversely, Pittsburgh is 2-1 SU on the road, but its defense has not been dependable this season. When playing away from Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers have surrendered 26.3 PPG to opponents—I don’t love that for Pittsburgh’s D when going against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in Inglewood.

Speaking of Herbert, we should see a ridiculous amount of arm talent in this bid. Undoubtedly, he and Steelers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers are two of the top throwers of the pigskin that the sport has ever witnessed. As of now, Herbert (66.9 QBR) has tossed the rock for 265.6 YPG while Rodgers (52.7 QBR) displays a 211.5 YPG passing clip—we can assume the secondaries on hand will be duly tested.

The Chargers have the more productive defense between these two AFC foes. Teams have moved the football exceptionally well against Pittsburgh, which is something modern NFL fans are not used to. Ahead of Week 10, the Steelers are giving up 383.8 total YPG: 30th overall.

I am on the Bolts this SNF. According to ESPN Analytics, Los Angeles has a 62.6% chance of beating Pittsburgh. That projection is staggering enough for me to lay the three points on the Chargers with confidence. Obviously, three is a key number in football betting, and I think Los Angeles wins by north of a field goal here.

Best Bet: Chargers -3 (-106)

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily NFL Game Picks and NFL Prop Picks.

NFL Best Bets: Week 10 Top Picks

Seahawks -6.5 (-106)

Chargers -3 (-106)

Week 10 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.