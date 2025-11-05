5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 10)

1) Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens (3-5) returned to the winner's circle in Week 9 with a statement victory. Thankfully, two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson operated without limitation last Thursday. However, it was never Baltimore's offense that worried me. On the other side of the ball, the Ravens' defense has been better in recent action, but they are still surrendering 27.0 PPG right now. Additionally, they have been torched for 250.1 YPG through the air, which is a bottom-five clip ahead of Week 10. That figure raises concern, particularly given the many talented signal callers in the AFC. Regardless, FanDuel gives the Ravens -145 odds to win the AFC North this season.

