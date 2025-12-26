NFL Week 17: Saturday Kalshi Best Bets & Top Player Props

The 2025 NFL regular season is grinding to a conclusion, and we’re starting to get some clarity on playoff participants. But with two weeks left to go, there’s still a lot on the line as teams jockey for postseason position.

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Location: Inglewood, CA

Where to Watch: NFL Network

Time: Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds

Spread: HOU +1.5 (-105) | LAC -1.5 (-115)

Total: Over 39.5 (-115) | Under (-105)

(-115) | Under (-105) Moneyline: HOU +108 | LAC -126

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers Kalshi Odds

Chance: HOU 47% | LAC 53%

HOU 47% | LAC 53% Spread: LAC -2.5 Yes 49¢ | No 53¢

-2.5 Yes 49¢ | No 53¢ Total: Over 39.5 Yes 51¢ | No 50¢

The Houston Texans are clinging to the final playoff spot in the AFC, but a move up the standings isn’t out of the question. Expect the AFC South contenders to put their best foot forward in Saturday’s showdown versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Houston’s Week 16 effort versus the Raiders isn’t indicative of its recent form. The Texans have won seven in a row and eight of their last nine, moving further into the playoff picture with each successive win. Still, they’ve been at their best most recently. Houston has covered the spread in four of their last five contests, relying on its defense to turn the betting tides. Heading into Saturday’s intra-conference clash, the Texans continue to rank first in total and scoring defense.

Coincidentally, the Chargers have employed a similar standard in recent weeks. The AFC West contenders have out-gained their opponents in three of their last four, but their most notable strength has come on defense. The Chargers have held those foes to a combined 1,100 total yards, or just 275.0 yards per game. Nevertheless, LA has still put up over 25 points per game across that stretch, while maximizing offensive efficiency.

Inevitably, this game will be decided by three points or less. These defensive juggernauts will have no problem standing up to each other’s top offensive contributors. Backing the Texans +2.5 on Kalshi is the right side to be on, but there’s also value in betting the line up to +3.5 or extra insulation.

Best Bet: Texans +2.5

Stadium: Lambeau Field

Location: Green Bay, WI

Where to Watch: Peacock

Time: Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers Betting Odds

Spread: BAL +4.5 (-110) | GB +4.5 (-110)

Total: Over 40.5 (-102) | Under (-120)

(-102) | Under (-120) Moneyline: BAL +188 | GB -225

Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers Kalshi Odds

Chance: BAL 35% | GB 65%

BAL 35% | GB 65% Spread: GB -3.5 Yes 54¢ | No 48¢

-3.5 Yes 54¢ | No 48¢ Total: Over 40.5 Yes 50¢ | No 52¢

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t giving up on their season just yet. The AFC North competitors still have a path to Super Bowl contention, but the margin for error is razor-thin. Even without Lamar Jackson, we predict they will give the Green Bay Packers all they can handle at home.

Jackson left Week 16’s showdown versus the Patriots with a back injury, and he appears doubtful to suit up for Saturday’s must-win matchup at Lambeau Field. Tyler Huntley will handle quarterback duties under center, but we don’t expect him to carry the Ravens to the finish line. Instead, they will rely on Derrick Henry to keep the chains moving against a faltering Packers’ defense.

Green Bay’s acquisition of Micah Parsons turned its season around; however, his absence was noted in the Packers’ most recent loss to the Bears. In Week 16, Chicago took off for 150 rushing yards, a sub-standard deviation from Green Bay’s previous defensive fortitude. Without their defensive lineman for the rest of the season, it’s unlikely the Packers improve their defensive standard versus the Ravens.

We’re heading into the late contest with two plays. We’re backing the Ravens to cover the attainable spread. Undoubtedly, the weather will be a factor, and neither team will pull away in the frigid temperatures of Lambeau Field. Moreover, Henry will be the bell cow on offense. His chances of finding the end zone are greater than the betting line implies. With that, we’re backing the Ravens +3.5 and ‘Yes’ on Henry to record a touchdown.

Best Bet: Ravens +3.5, Derrick Henry – ‘Yes’ to Score a Touchdown

