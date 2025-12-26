NFL Week 17: Ravens vs Packers Best Bets & Predictions

There may only be two weeks left in the NFL season, but there’s still plenty on the line when the Baltimore Ravens travel to Lambeau Field for a date with the Green Bay Packers. Baltimore is clinging to its postseason aspirations, needing to win out and get a little help to clinch a playoff berth. Step one is knocking off the Packers on Saturday.

Check out our favorite best bets and predictions for this pivotal inter-conference clash!

Stadium: Lambeau Field

Location: Green Bay, WI

Where to Watch: Peacock

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers Betting Odds

Spread: BAL +4.5 (-110) | GB -4.5 (-110)

Total: Over 40.5 (-102) | Under (-120)

(-102) | Under (-120) Moneyline: BAL +188 | GB -225

Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers Kalshi Odds

Chance: BAL 35% | GB 65%

BAL 35% | GB 65% Spread: GB -3.5 Yes 53¢ | No 48¢

-3.5 Yes 53¢ | No 48¢ Total: Over 40.5 Yes 50¢ | No 52¢

By virtue of the Detroit Lions‘ loss on Thursday, the Green Bay Packers are already guaranteed a playoff spot. While they could potentially move up the standings, they appear tidally locked to the seventh seed in the NFC. Limited motivation could be a factor in trotting out their starters over the final two weeks of the season. At the same time, the Ravens will (most likely) be without Lamar Jackson in their penultimate contest. Naturally, points could be hard to come by for both teams at Lambeau Field.

Personnel choices notwithstanding, both teams should lean into their defensive strengths in Week 17. Green Bay has risen to contention thanks to its defensive integrity. The Packers sit top ten in total and scoring defense, holding opponents to 315.1 yards (seventh-fewest) and 20.1 points per game (eighth-fewest). Those metrics have looked even better at home recently, limiting their last four opponents to an average of 254.8 yards and 13.3 points.

Defense has penned a different script in 2025, moving away from its defensive reputation. Still, they’ve tidied up in the second half of the campaign. Giving up an average of 23.2 points per game, the Ravens have limited six of their last nine opponents to 19 or fewer points. Further, they are most vulnerable to the passing attack, which likely won’t be a factor on Saturday with frigid temperatures.

Run-heavy attacks, personnel decisions, and weather will all be factors in this Week 17 tilt. With that, we’re predicting a low-scoring affair as these squads battle it out in Green Bay. The total will likely tick lower, meaning now is the time to buy under 40.5.

Best Bet: Under 40.5 -120

All due respect to Tyler Huntley, the Ravens won’t be able to pull off the upset on his production alone. Expect Derrick Henry to be the featured offensive player in Week 17, putting his rushing yards prop and some more exotic numbers well within reach.

Keaton Mitchell has emerged as a top rushing threat, eating into Henry’s workload. Nevertheless, the former All-Pro has benefited from fewer snaps. Despite rushing the ball only 29 times over the last two contests, Henry has been beastly, averaging 7.9 yards per carry and 228 yards. It sounds counterintuitive, but the Ravens’ lead back is obviously coming out fresher for his limited snaps, and he’s had no problem steamrolling defenders with the ball in his hands.

Green Bay’s deteriorating run defense is also a factor in Henry’s presumed dominance on Saturday. Without Micah Parsons, the opponents are running through the Packers’ defensive front. They gave up 150 rushing yards to the Bears last time out, with three of Chicago’s four rushers averaging north of 5.6 yards per rush attempt. Altogether, three of their last four opponents have totalled at least 119 rushing yards.

Henry will see the lion’s share of touches out of the backfield, and he should see a spike in usage without Jackson in the lineup. With that, we’re backing the hulking running back to reach at least 80 rushing yards against the Packers.

Best Bet: Derrick Henry to Record 80+ Rushing Yards +122

