NFL Christmas Most Bet Props & 1st TDs for Late Games: Week 17

With NFL Christmas Day getting to the second and third course under the lights, bettors are narrowing in on two late games — Lions vs. Vikings and Broncos vs. Chiefs — and the market has already made its preferences clear. From heavily bet player props to popular first touchdown targets, here’s where the betting action is stacking up at BetMGM.

NFL Christmas Central

Best Bets: Kalshi Top 3 | DEN-KC

Props: Xmas Top 5 | DET-MIN

Anytime TDs: Xmas Top 3

Where to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds

Spread: DEN -13.5 (-110) | KC +13.5 (-110)

DEN -13.5 (-110) | KC +13.5 (-110) Total: Over 36.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 36.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: DEN -1200 | KC +750

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Kalshi Odds

Chance: DEN 87% | KC 13%

DEN 87% | KC 13% Spread: DEN -13.5 Yes (51¢) | No (50¢)

DEN -13.5 Yes (51¢) | No (50¢) Total: Over 36.5 Yes (50¢) | No (51¢)

DEN vs KC Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Most Bet Player Props

1) RJ Harvey (Broncos) Over 56.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

The Denver Broncos’ rushing attack is drawing strong interest, with RJ Harvey’s rushing yardage over emerging as the most bet prop of the late slate. Bettors are backing volume and opportunity against a shorthanded Kansas City Chiefs squad in a game where Denver will look to control tempo and stay balanced offensively.

With the line sitting in the mid-50s, this prop has attracted consistent action as bettors look for a path to value through ground production rather than volatile passing outcomes.

Where to Watch Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings

Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds

Spread: DET -7.5 (-102) | MIN +7.5 (-120)

DET -7.5 (-102) | MIN +7.5 (-120) Total: Over 43.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

Over 43.5 (-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: DET -390 | MIN +310

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Kalshi Odds

Chance: DET 75% | MIN 25%

DET 75% | MIN 25% Spread: DET -7.5 Yes (50¢) | No (51¢)

DET -7.5 Yes (50¢) | No (51¢) Total: Over 42.5 Yes (54¢) | No (47¢)

DET vs MIN Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

2) Jameson Williams (Lions) Over 63.5 Receiving Yards (-125)

The Detroit Lions’ vertical threat is also seeing heavy action, as Jameson Williams’ receiving yards over becomes one of the most popular Lions-related bets of the day.

Bettors appear comfortable laying the juice, backing Williams’ big-play upside and ability to clear his number on limited but explosive opportunities against the Minnesota Vikings. Among all receiving props on the board, this one continues to stand out in ticket volume.

DET vs MIN Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Most Bet 1st Touchdown Scorers

1) Javonte Williams (Broncos) +450

When it comes to first touchdown scorer bets, Javonte Williams is drawing the most interest of the late slate. Bettors are backing a scenario where Denver leans on its running game early, particularly in the red zone.

At +450, Williams offers an attractive payout compared to shorter-priced options, making him a popular choice among bettors looking for early-game value.

2) Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions) +340

In Lions–Vikings, Jahmyr Gibbs is the most bet first touchdown scorer on the board. Detroit’s dynamic back continues to attract attention in scoring markets, especially for bettors expecting the Lions to start fast offensively.

At +340, Gibbs sits near the top of the betting board for early touchdown action and remains a favorite among bettors targeting high-usage skill players.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

As the Christmas Day slate winds down, bettors are focusing their money on rushing volume, explosive receivers, and early-touchdown upside in the evening games. Whether it’s yardage overs or first-score darts, these markets offer a clear snapshot of where betting confidence is landing late on the holiday slate.

All BetMGM data is based on straight bets.