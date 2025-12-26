NFL Best Bets: Texans vs Chargers Top 5 Player Props

As we head towards the finish line in the regular season, Saturday games become a regular part of the schedule. The first of the NFL’s Saturday doubleheader kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET as the Houston Texans travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Chargers in a battle of likely AFC playoff teams. Both squads are hitting their stride at the right time. This article lists five player props to consider for this matchup.

Justin Herbert OVER 23.5 Rushing Yards

Justin Herbert has always had the underrated ability to hurt you with his legs when the play breaks down. Herbert has 461 yards on the ground this season and has gone over his 23.5 rushing prop in nine of the Chargers’ 15 games this season. With the Texans’ scary pass rush, Herbert figures to extend multiple plays with his legs out of necessity, making this 23.5 number very reasonable.

Dalton Schultz OVER 4.5 Receptions

Five receptions seem to be the magic number for Dalton Schultz this season. Schultz is as stable as they come. C.J. Stroud has grown more comfortable relying on Schultz as the season has progressed. He has received at least five targets in eight of the Texans’ last ten games, and tomorrow night should be no different.

Ladd McConkey to Record a 20+ Yard Reception

After being held quiet in terms of explosive plays in the weeks prior, Ladd McConkey reeled in a 25-yard reception last week in LA’s win over the Cowboys. McConkey has always been underrated in the downfield passing attack with his ability to create separation and catch the ball in open space. The Chargers’ offense is most successful when getting the ball out quickly to their playmakers. Jim Harbaugh is sure to keep this in mind as the Chargers finish their game plan, making this McConkey prop worth the look.

Woody Marks OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards

Running back Woody Marks returns from injury for tomorrow night’s contest after missing Houston’s previous game. Marks has been very productive since taking on the RB1 role. Up until he left with an injury in the Texans’ December 14 game, Marks had rushing totals of 74, 64, and 68. Establishing the run is clearly a priority for DeMeco Ryans, and tomorrow night gives Marks a prime opportunity, especially with his body refreshed.

Quentin Johnston OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards

After a quiet stretch, Quentin Johnston returned to form last week, reeling in four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Jim Harbaugh and Herbert figure to look his way again in tomorrow’s matchup with the Texans. After a disappointing first two seasons, Johnston has shown exceptional promise and potential this season. When the Chargers’ offense is successful, Johnston is always a massive part of it. He will look to keep stacking productive games as the season winds down.

