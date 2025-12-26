NFL Week 17 Best Bets: Top 5 Betting Predictions

As we enter Week 17 in this NFL season, the playoff picture is starting to take shape for both conferences. Several divisions, including the NFC West, AFC East, and NFC South, are still up for grabs with huge games on tap for this Sunday. This article provides five betting picks from this Sunday’s slate.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

One of the more surprising stories of the 2025 season has been the Panthers’ rise. Bryce Young, in his third season, has taken that leap and has looked like the player the Panthers thought they were getting when they traded up to get him first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. After last week’s thrilling win over the Buccaneers, they now head to a challenging road environment to face the Seattle Seahawks. This seems like way too many points being given to a team that is one of the hottest in football right now.

Perhaps no team is more desperate for a win on Sunday than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For much of the season, Tampa Bay looked poised to win yet another NFC South title. After dropping six of their last seven games, they now sit tied with the Panthers atop the division, with Carolina holding the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Buccaneers have a prime opportunity in a ‘get right’ spot this week against the Miami Dolphins, who will be starting Quinn Ewers. Before Tampa Bay’s Week 18 matchup with the Panthers, it will be very likely a ‘win and in’ scenario. However, before that, I expect them to find their footing this week against an unmotivated Miami team.

It appears the New Orleans Saints may have found something at quarterback with 2nd round pick Tyler Shough. The rookie has guided the Saints to a three-game winning streak and has provided hope for the franchise’s future. In a battle of rookie QBs on Sunday, Shough and the Saints will face off against Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans. With the Titans reeling, this line almost seems too easy, but with how New Orleans has looked, I see no reason why they will not outclass the Titans in Week 17.

A constant theme for the Cleveland Browns over the last few seasons has been their defense keeping them in games while the offense struggles to develop any rhythm. Despite their shortcomings, Cleveland still possesses one of the top defenses in football, thanks to the dominance of Myles Garrett. Division games are always a toss-up, and the Browns always seem to make life difficult for their division opponents since Kevin Stefanski has been at the helm. With Pittsburgh surging as of late, this feels like a spot where, at home, the Browns can give the Steelers a tough time and keep this close throughout the game.

Buffalo Bills Moneyline (-118)

The Bills will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 on Sunday as Buffalo looks to keep their slim division hopes alive. With Philadelphia already locked in as the NFC East champions, they will now play for playoff seeding. Buffalo’s offense has looked as good as it ever has in the Josh Allen era over the past few weeks. It would bode well for them not to fall behind by multiple possessions, but the Bills feel poised for a huge home victory. Buffalo, unlike Philadelphia, is more than comfortable playing in a high-paced shootout.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.