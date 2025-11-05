Ranking the 10 Winners, Losers from the NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline has passed with several big-time deals headlining a busy day across the league. With multiple players earning fresh starts, here’s a look at the top winners and losers from this year’s trade deadline.

1) Philadelphia Eagles

Notable Additions:

EDGE Jaelan Phillips (MIA)

CB Jaire Alexander (BAL)

CB Michael Carter II (NYJ)

It doesn’t come as a surprise to see Howie Roseman and the Eagles atop this list. Philadelphia has a reputation for winning trades, and with several big-time additions to bolster the roster down the stretch, with an emphasis on defense, Philly lands at No. 1.

Verdict: Winner

2) Indianapolis Colts

Notable Additions:

CB Sauce Gardner (NYJ)

The Indianapolis Colts made their intentions clear: they intended to add defensive help before the NFL trade deadline. However, nobody expected Chris Ballard to prove to be as aggressive as he was before the deadline, forcing the Jets’ hand to move on from star corner Sauce Gardner in exchange for two first-round picks and WR Adonai Mitchell. Bolster Lou Anarumo’s defense with Gardner; the secondary in Indy is absolutely scary and could be exactly the move to help them make a deep run.

Verdict: Winner

3) Dallas Cowboys

Notable Additions:

DT Quinnen Williams (NYJ)

LB Logan Wilson (CIN)

Jerry Jones vowed to make moves to improve his team before the deadline, and it’s fair to say he did exactly that. The Cowboys managed to snag two immediate impact defenders with the chance to turn their struggling defense around and make a push down the stretch.

Verdict: Winner

4) Jacksonville Jaguars

Notable Additions:

WR Jakobi Meyers (LV)

CB Greg Newsome II (CLE)

The Jaguars have proven to be ultra-aggressive under their new regime, with young general manager James Gladstone running the show. Jacksonville had multiple holes to address entering Tuesday’s deadline and snagging one of the best pass catchers available to pair alongside a defensive standout acquired a few weeks back. For that, the Jags come in as a winner.

Verdict: Winner

5) Sauce Gardner

Sauce Gardner very well may be the biggest winner from Tuesday’s deadline. Going from a 2-7 team, where winning has been far from the norm, to landing on a championship contender tied atop the league for the best record. The star corner will have the chance to make his postseason debut rather than wasting another year of his prime on a team that may be further from competing than initially thought.

Verdict: Winner

6) Baltimore Ravens

Notable Additions:

OLB Dre’Mont Jones (TEN)

S Alohi Gilman (BAL)

The Ravens may not have acquired any big-name players before the deadline, but they did add two impact players who could prove significant additions as the season progresses. Considering Baltimore’s history of winning deals, the Ravens land on the winning side of the deadline.

Verdict: Winner

7) Seattle Seahawks

Notable Additions:

WR Rashid Shaheed (NO)

The Seahawks have turned heads this season, looking like a true sleeper in the NFC. Looking to bolster their offense with a dynamic pass catcher, Seattle managed to land one of the best deep-threat targets in the game. Adding a speedster to an already explosive offense could be precisely the move needed to help the team continue its early success.

Verdict: Winner

8) New York Jets

Notable Departures:



CB Sauce Gardner (Traded to IND)

DT Quinnen Williams (Traded to DAL)

CB Michael Carter II (Traded to PHI)

Notable Additions:

WR Adonai Mitchell (IND)

WR John Metchie III (PHI)

DT Mazi Smith (DAL)

The rebuild in New York is underway, and while the Jets made it a point of emphasis to land first-round picks on Tuesday, the team also parted with several star players, including cornerstone Sauce Gardner. The Jets have ammo to make future moves now, but losing several building blocks makes the movement in New Jersey hard to be optimistic about, at least right now.

Verdict: Loser

9) Cincinnati Bengals/Trey Hendrickson

Notable Additions:

N/A

The Bengals fielded calls from several teams about disgruntled star Trey Hendrickson before the deadline. However, Cincinnati’s steep asking price proved to be too much for any team to consider moving on from the pending free agent. Now, instead of potentially earning some draft capital for a player who seems poised to leave this offseason, the Bengals are forced to hope that a 40-year-old quarterback can salvage the season in hopes of making their decision to hold onto the edge rusher worth the risk.

Verdict: Loser

10) New Orleans Saints

Notable Departures:



WR Rashid Shaheed (Traded to SEA)

OL Trevor Penning (Traded to LAC)

The New Orleans Saints were one team that had every reason to be a seller ahead of the trade deadline. A team with financial issues, which could have significantly benefited from offloading veteran contracts amid their struggles, especially to gain draft capital to aid their rebuild. Unfortunately, NOLA opted for minor moves that not only brought back lackluster returns but also left them in a position to navigate their issues further down the road.

Verdict: Loser

