NFL FanDuel DFS Week 1: Top 5 Running Back Plays
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
5. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
FanDuel Salary: $7,500
Opponent: @ New Orleans Saints
Saints' FPTS Allowed Per Game to RBs Last Season: 22.5
1. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
FanDuel Salary: $6,100
Opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers
Panthers' FPTS Allowed Per Game to RBs Last Season: 27.9
Also Consider: JAX Tank Bigsby ($5,300)
2. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
FanDuel Salary: $6,500
Opponent: @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars' FPTS Allowed Per Game to RBs Last Season: 24.1
3. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks
FanDuel Salary: $6,700
Opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers
49ers' FPTS Allowed Per Game to RBs Last Season: 23.1
Also Consider: SEA Zach Charbonnet ($4,900)
4. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
FanDuel Salary: $6,400
Opponent: @ New England Patriots
Patriots' FPTS Allowed Per Game to RBs Last Season: 22.8
