NFL MNF Week 8 Most Bet Anytime TD: Commanders vs Chiefs

Here are the most bet NFL Week 8 Monday Night Football anytime touchdown props from BetMGM insights, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders.

Rice has been a red-zone favorite for Mahomes, and bettors are backing him to find the end zone again.

Kelce remains a top option near the goal line, with heavy betting action reflecting confidence in his chemistry with Mahomes.

A solid value play, bettors are banking on Mahomes’s ability to scramble or run in a short-yardage touchdown himself.

Pacheco’s physical running style and goal-line role keep him among the top touchdown picks every week.

Bettors see potential for Croskey-Merritt to cash in as Washington looks for red-zone balance against Kansas City’s defense.

