NFL MNF Week 8 Most Bet Player Props TD: Commanders vs Chiefs

Here are the most bet NFL Week 8 Monday Night Football player props from BetMGM insights, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Brashard Smith (KC) Over 15.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Bettors are backing Smith to make an impact in Kansas City’s passing game, expecting him to clear a modest receiving total with Patrick Mahomes spreading the ball around.

Rashee Rice (KC) Over 5.5 Receptions (-150)

Rice has become one of Mahomes’s most trusted targets, and the betting public is confident he’ll stay busy in this matchup, drawing heavy volume in short and intermediate routes.

Brashard Smith (KC) Over 1.5 Receptions (-175)

With growing involvement in the Chiefs’ offense, Smith is projected to haul in multiple catches, supported by strong betting action on the over.

Tyquan Thornton (KC) Over 1.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Even with limited usage, bettors are taking a chance on Thornton to register at least one reception, banking on his speed to pick up minimal yardage and clear this low number.

Marcus Mariota (WAS) Over 28.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Mariota’s mobility makes this a popular pick, with bettors expecting him to escape pressure and pick up key yards on the ground against an aggressive Kansas City defense.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.