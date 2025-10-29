NFL Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (10/29)

Led by MVP candidates Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor, the league-best Indianapolis Colts would hold the AFC’s No. 1 seed and secure a first-round bye.

AFC

1. Indianapolis Colts (7-1) — First Round Bye

2. New England Patriots (6-2)

3. Denver Broncos (6-2)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

5. Buffalo Bills (5-2)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

7. Kansas City Chiefs (5-3)

NFC

1. Green Bay Packers (5-1-1) — First Round Bye

2. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)

4. Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

5. Detroit Lions (5-2)

6. Los Angeles Rams (5-2)

7. San Francisco 49ers (5-3)

AFC First Round Matchups

– #2 Patriots vs #7 Chiefs

– #3 Broncos vs #6 Chargers

– #4 Steelers vs #5 Bills

NFC First Round Matchups

– #2 Eagles vs #7 49ers

– #3 Buccaneers vs #6 Rams

– #4 Seahawks vs #5 Lions

