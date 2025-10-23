NFL Thursday Night Football Best Bets: Vikings vs Chargers

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Summer is gone, fall is here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 8, which commences with Thursday Night Football!

This Thursday evening will break our run of divisional games, pitting together the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at SoFi Stadium. Which towering signal caller can push his side over the edge: Carson Wentz or Justin Herbert?

The Vikings and Chargers have produced mixed results in 2025. Los Angeles won its first three games of the campaign before losing three of its most recent four bids. Across the way, Minnesota has alternated wins and losses thus far. A win this weekend will go a long way for either side, as both exist in hyper-competitive divisions.

Injuries are a prevalent part of football, and the Vikes and Bolts can certainly attest to that. Los Angeles has suffered numerous injuries along the offensive line, while Minnesota has been without starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) for several weeks now. Reports suggest McCarthy is nearing a return, but I would not expect that to happen in Week 8.

The Chargers are currently struggling to protect Herbert. Ahead of Thursday, Herbert has already been dropped for 20 sacks this season, which is tied for fifth most in the NFL. I’m not sure I love that matchup with a talented defensive front from Minnesota on the other side; players like Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel are dynamic pass rushers for the Vikings.

I believe this will be a close contest in primetime. Los Angeles has some aspects that you love, but I see them as overrated at this juncture. The Bolts’ 2-4-1 ATS record further exemplifies that. I’ll take the three points with Minnesota at what is essentially a neutral site.

Best Bet: Vikings +3 (-102)

This game features a slew of dynamic receivers, such as Justin Jefferson, Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey, Jordan Addison, and Quentin Johnston, but my lean is on under 44.5 total points here. When surveying the respective defenses, the Vikings (seventh) and Chargers (eighth) are both ranked inside the league’s top ten in terms of passing yards allowed.

Minnesota has been especially stingy this year, allowing only 20.8 PPG to opponents. Los Angeles is not too far behind, surrendering 23.3 PPG, but perhaps the reinsertion of Khalil Mack will help bring that clip down; the former DPOY was sure to tally a sack in his Week-7 return.

These groups have also displayed a prowess for forcing turnovers. Presently, the Chargers are tied for eighth in the NFL with six interceptions. From there, Minnesota has already recovered five fumbles in 2025, which is the second-highest total in the league.

44.5 combined points is no short total. Can we count on both of these offenses to have a productive night? At this point, I’m not so sure.

Best Bet: Under 44.5 (-108)

Week 8 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

