5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 8)

Although they may count the same, not all wins in the NFL are created equal. With week-by-week updates, which five teams are currently the most overrated?

5) Baltimore Ravens

I’m not entirely sure how, but entering Week 8, the Baltimore Ravens (1-5) have the fifth-shortest odds to win the AFC (+1100, according to FanDuel Sportsbook). From there, the Ravens show +135 odds in their divisional market. Baltimore is hoping that two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) will resume playing duties following its Week 7 bye, but at this time, nothing is certain. This team ranks dead last in terms of defensive scoring, having allowed 32.3 PPG to this point. That would be the Ravens’ worst mark in franchise history if the season ended today.

4) Green Bay Packers

After stringing together wins, all shops across America appear to be high on the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1). FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Pack with +410 odds in the conference market, which is the second-shortest price right now. Notably, Green Bay is the final remaining NFC team with only one loss. From there, NFL.com has the Packers at fifth overall on its latest power rankings. That doesn’t mean we should ignore the fact that this group has struggled with inferior teams on three occasions.

3) Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) were among the league’s most impressive teams after three weeks of play. Since then, the Bolts have dropped three of their past four contests. Los Angeles’ defense is not operating with the same level of dominance as it did in 2024. Presently, they are giving up 23.3 PPG (up from 17.7 PPG a year ago), but we’ll see if Khalil Mack’s return can assist with that. From there, the Chargers’ offense has struggled to finish drives effectively. This unit ranks fourth in total yardage (372.7 YPG) but 20th in scoring (21.6 PPG).

2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trouble may lie ahead for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2). Most recently, Tampa’s offense was held to just nine points in a primetime game. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing inspiring football, but the absence of receivers Mike Evans (collarbone) and Chris Godwin Jr. (leg) will be tough to overcome week in and week out. Conversely, the Buccaneers’ defense has not been at its top form in 2025. They have surrendered 25.0 PPG, which currently ranks 22nd in the NFL. Still, Tampa Bay is tagged with the sixth-best odds to win the NFC at 12-to-1.

1) Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills (4-2) are desperate to return to the winner’s circle. Buffalo is presently listed within the NFL’s top-three teams when it comes to Super Bowl LX betting; you can get the Bills to win it all for +750 at FanDuel. Still, they have not won a game since last month. Reigning-MVP Josh Allen does plenty for this franchise, but Buffalo is squandering 58.5 yards per game on penalties. On defense, they are giving up 22.8 PPG, which ranks 17th in the league. There is plenty of talent on the squad from Western New York, but these are not really the figures of a team with championship aspirations.

