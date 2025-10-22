Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Teams Right Now (Week 8)

SportsGrid takes you through an updated power rankings of the top ten teams across the league as we enter the near halfway point of the NFL 2025 season.

1) Indianapolis Colts

We are entering the near halfway point of the season, and the Daniel Jones-led Indianapolis Colts hold the NFL’s best record at 6-1. What is even harder to believe is that they do not appear to be a fluke either. The Chargers are viewed as one of the most formidable defenses in the league, and Shane Steichen’s offense marched up and down the field for 38 points. With a top-five MVP candidate, the leading Offensive Player of the Year candidate, and an offensive line that’s among the best units in the sport, you would be hard-pressed to find a better team right now than the Indianapolis Colts.

2) Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions put on easily their best defensive performance of the season, holding Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers’ offense to just nine points in last night’s contest. Dan Campbell’s team responded exactly how a contender is supposed to react after a tough loss the previous week. If the defense can disrupt opposing offenses in the fashion they did last night, it would make them among the scariest teams in the league.

3) Los Angeles Rams

The absence of Puka Nacua did not slow down the Rams’ offense, as Matthew Stafford tossed five touchdowns in London, leading Los Angeles to an easy 35-7 victory over the Jaguars. Sean McVay’s squad continues to look like one of the more complete teams in the league and has as good a chance as anyone to come out of the NFC.

4) Kansas City Chiefs

Bad news for the rest of the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs are finding their stride and look like the dominant force we have grown accustomed to watching during the Patrick Mahomes era. The most encouraging sign is they did not allow the Raiders to become a trap opponent following their statement victory over the Lions the week prior. A 31-0 blanking of the Raiders proves they are locking in after a rough start.

5) Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to quiet some of the recent panic surrounding them as they ended their two-game skid and earned a 28-22 victory over the Vikings and their old friend Carson Wentz. An excellent sign for Philadelphia is that they had to rely heavily on their passing attack with Jalen Hurts in this matchup. In fact, it might be hard to believe, but the reigning Super Bowl MVP’s passer rating is the highest in Eagles franchise history through the first seven weeks.

6) New England Patriots

It is not too often that the home crowd ends the game chanting for the opposing head coach. That’s precisely what happened at Nissan Stadium Sunday afternoon as the Patriots dominated the Titans 31-13 in Mike Vrabel’s return to Nashville. This marks four straight wins for New England as quarterback Drake Maye continues to look like an elite quarterback every week.

7) Green Bay Packers

Green Bay is now one of just two one-loss teams remaining across the league as they went on the road and escaped Arizona with a 27-23 victory. If this defense can find a groove and Micah Parsons can start making the type of impact he was brought here to make, there is no reason to believe they can’t compete with anybody in the NFC.

8) Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold is proving week by week that last year was not a fluke under Kevin O’Connell. His connection with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has propelled this offense to another level, while Mike Macdonald’s defense continues to make strides every week. Seattle has now won five of its last six games after dropping its season opener.

9) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos pulled off one of the most miraculous comebacks in NFL history, becoming just the third team in NFL history to score 33+ points in the fourth quarter, as they somehow found a way to survive against the Giants on the day they honored their late franchise legend, Demaryius Thomas. Denver now moves to 5-2 as Bo Nix played easily his best quarter of football in his young career. It also helps when the defensive coordinator on the other side can never seem to get out of his own way.

10) San Francisco 49ers

It has become abundantly clear that the 49ers do not seem to care which players are out due to injury. They simply find a way to win most weeks without making any excuses. Mac Jones earned another victory on Sunday night in place of the injured Brock Purdy, making him 2-2 this season as a starter.

