5 NFL Teams That Should Be Worried Right Now (Week 7)

Washington Commanders

Several fans feared a regression to reality for the Washington Commanders after they took the NFL world by storm last season by reaching the NFC Championship game in Jayden Daniels's rookie season. Washington now sits at 3-4, with a brutal stretch of games over the next five weeks that includes the Chiefs, Seahawks, Lions, and Broncos. The Commanders must be careful, or they could let this next stretch end their entire season.

