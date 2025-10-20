NFL Monday Night Football Best Bets: Texans vs Seahawks

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Summer is gone, fall is here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 7!

Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -3 (-118) | Total: 41.5 (-105/-115)

SEA -3 (-118) | 41.5 (-105/-115) Moneyline: HOU +146 | SEA -174

Monday Night Football offers another doubleheader in Week 7, and for the nightcap, we’ll see the Houston Texans (2-3) and Seattle Seahawks (4-2) battling it out from the Pacific Northwest. Get ready for a late one; this bid commences at 10:00 p.m. ET!

To up the ante, the Texans and Seahawks have found their stride in 2025. Seattle is currently ranked fifth in offensive scoring (27.7 PPG) and sixth in defensive scoring (19.5 PPG). Meanwhile, Houston has been the NFL’s very best defense, having allowed only 12.2 PPG.

I’m happy to see the Texans’ current ascension after a slow start, however, the Seahawks look like one of the most complete teams in the NFL at this juncture. They are winning in a variety of ways, and they are also covering spreads. To this point, Seattle is 4-2 ATS this year. Conversely, Houston is at 2-3 ATS.

The Seahawks are yielding a 51.9% winning probability (per ESPN Analytics). Personally, I think that figure should be slightly higher for Seattle, which is why I don’t mind laying three points on the home side. I have a hunch that a hook will be added to this game line before kickoff, so I am taking the Seahawks right now to win by a field goal or more.

Best Bet: Seahawks -3 (-118)

I completely respect the talents of quarterbacks Sam Darnold and C.J. Stroud, but I still think there is a fair chance that the defenses take over this contest.

As aforementioned, no defense is surrendering less points than Houston’s. Additionally, the Texans have earned the third-highest defensive line grade (84.9) at Pro Football Focus. They are also incredibly stingy against the pass, having given up just 175.2 YPG through the air, which is a top-five clip. That should put all eyes on the individual matchup between Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Seattle’s defense is also top tier in 2025. After six games, the Seahawks are the third-best team at defending the run, presently allowing just 79.0 YPG on the ground. They also employ several dynamic athletes in their secondary. I can appreciate that Houston’s offense has surged over the past two weeks, but that increase in productivity has come against two of the NFL’s bottom-five defenses. Simply, I think the Texans will have a much tougher challenge when taking on a well-rounded defensive unit in the Emerald City.

In the totals market, Houston has been one of the top teams for under bettors. Entering Week 7, the Texans have cashed the under in four of five (80%) games played. As for Seattle, they have gone 3-3 in regards to combined totals. That tracks when you consider the reputation of the two defensive-minded head coaches on hand. Give me under 41.5 points tonight!

Best Bet: Under 41.5 (-115)

NFL Week 7 Best Bets: Texans vs. Seahawks

Seahawks -3 (-118)

Texans-Seahawks Under 41.5 (-115)

Week 7 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

