Washington Commanders Revamped Running Game and Fantasy Football Insights

2025 Fantasy Football Column: Washington Commanders Outlook, Running Back Dynamics and Key Skill-Player Notes

Washington’s Running Back Dynamics

The Commanders continue to navigate one of the more fluid—and frustrating—backfield situations in fantasy football. The potential return of Jayden Daniels to the starting lineup could spark improvement. Daniels’ mobility forces defenses to honor the read-option and scramble threat, typically widening run lanes and boosting running back efficiency. If Marcus Mariota has indeed handed the reins back to the rookie, this offense may find renewed balance.

Early in the season, Chris Rodriguez Jr. flashed promise, showcasing downhill power and efficiency before fading into rotational usage. Entering Week 14 and beyond, Rodriguez looks like the most likely Commanders back to see increased snaps, especially if Washington begins shifting focus toward future development rather than short-term wins.

The early-season fantasy darling, Jacoby Croskey-Merritt, has all but disappeared. Once a trendy late-round sleeper, he now barely sees the field, leaving managers with no reason to roster him outside of deep dynasty formats. The truth is simple: Washington likely doesn’t have its future RB1 on its current roster. Expect draft or free-agency reinforcements in 2026 as the team builds around Daniels.

Betting Angle:

Washington’s rushing props remain volatile. If Daniels returns, overs on QB rushing yards may become attractive, while RB rushing attempts remain unpredictable due to committee usage and game script instability.

Strategic Fantasy Moves

Fantasy success often hinges on proactive, opportunistic decision-making—not just playing the waiver wire, but preventing your opponents from doing the same. In that sense, adding Rodriguez as a depth RB is a strategic move even for managers already stacked at the position.

In the fantasy playoffs, blocking maneuvers matter. Stashing a potential late-season volume back like Rodriguez can prevent a direct competitor from plugging a roster hole. Depth isn’t just insurance—it’s leverage, especially when injuries spike and bye-week replacements vanish.

For contending teams, these kinds of subtle tactical plays can shift semifinal and championship matchups.

NFL Wide Receiver Insights

The Houston Texans offense has quietly trended upward, and Jayden Higgins has benefited. While not near the tier of dominant WR1s like Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Higgins has carved out weekly FLEX viability. His route growth and chemistry with Houston’s passing game offer fantasy relevance, especially during bye-week crunches.

His upcoming matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, a defense that has shown occasional vulnerability against perimeter receivers, makes Higgins a viable speculative start. In deeper leagues, he’s an even stronger plug-and-play option.

Betting Angle:

Higgins’ reception and receiving yards overs may carry value in higher-total games where Houston is expected to chase points.

New York Jets’ Receiver Dilemma

The Jets remain one of the more unpredictable passing attacks in the league. John Metchie III and Adonai Mitchell each possess upside, but both carry substantial weekly volatility. The issue isn’t talent—it’s consistency. Between shifting offensive rhythms, quarterback unpredictability, and matchup-specific performance swings, starting either wideout comes with understandable hesitation.

With a road trip to Miami on deck, fantasy managers face multiple variables: weather, defensive pressure, and game script all complicate projections. Both receivers are boom-bust FLEX plays—usable in deep leagues but risky in standard-sized formats.

Betting Angle:

Avoid WR overs in uncertain weather conditions versus Miami’s pass rush. Unders or longest-reception props could offer more stability.

Saints’ Strategy and Potential Fantasy Picks

The New Orleans Saints have turned to younger players late in the season, giving Devaughn Vele increased involvement. However, opportunity hasn’t turned into production. Valley remains off the fantasy radar and should stay there in Week 14.

The focus remains on Chris Olave, who continues to operate as the only trustworthy high-volume option when healthy. His efficiency, route dominance, and target share keep him firmly in the WR1/WR2 mix, overshadowing teammates who have yet to show anything resembling reliable fantasy upside.

Betting Angle:

Olave remains the only Saints pass catcher worth monitoring for anytime TD or over yardage props.

