NFL MNF Week 7 Most Bet Player Props TD: Buccaneers-Lions, Texans-Seahawks

Here are the most bet NFL Week 7 Monday Night Football player props from BetMGM insights, featuring the Buccaneers, Lions, Texans, and Seahawks.

Cade Otton over 36.5 receiving yards

Bettors expect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end to stay involved as a key safety valve for Baker Mayfield against Detroit’s pressure-heavy defense.

Baker Mayfield over 240.5 passing yards

With the Lions’ run defense ranking among the league’s best, bettors are banking on Mayfield airing it out to move the chains.

Mike Evans over 61.5 receiving yards

The public continues to trust Evans’s big-play potential, particularly in what projects as a pass-heavy script.

Kameron Johnson over 8.5 receiving yards

A smaller-market pick, but bettors see value in Johnson contributing a catch or two in a spread-out offensive attack.

Baker Mayfield over 1.5 passing touchdowns

The market is clearly bullish on Mayfield, anticipating at least two scoring throws in a competitive home game.

Nick Chubb under 36.5 rushing yards

Bettors are fading Chubb’s workload and production in a matchup that may lean pass-heavy.

Woody Marks over 14.5 receiving yards

Seattle’s defense often allows short passes to backs, drawing interest on Marks’s receiving total.

Jayden Higgins over 31.5 receiving yards

The rookie wideout has flashed deep-play ability, and bettors see another breakout opportunity.

Dalton Schultz over 4.5 receptions

With Houston’s tight end heavily involved in short-yardage situations, this prop has become a public favorite.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba over 87.5 receiving yards

A huge number, but bettors are backing the Seattle wideout to capitalize on Houston’s secondary.

