NFL Week 7 MNF: Who’s Scoring Tonight? Best Anytime TD Picks

NFL fans are treated to a second straight Monday Night Football doubleheader as Week 7 comes to a close. The action kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET as the Detroit Lions (4-2) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1), followed by the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) welcoming the Houston Texans (2-3) to Lumen Field (10:00 p.m. ET).

Below are my top anytime touchdown bets for the matchups, beginning with future Hall of Famer Mike Evans.

1. TB WR Mike Evans Anytime TD (+110, DraftKings) @ Lions

Evans is expected to return to the Buccaneers’ lineup after missing the last three weeks with a hamstring injury. The veteran steps into a great matchup against a Lions defense that has allowed the second-most touchdowns (10) and the third-most red-zone targets (10) to opposing wide receivers. Volume should also be on Evans’s side, with Chris Godwin (fibula) ruled out and electric rookie Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) a game-time decision. Even if Egbuka suits up, his snap count will likely be limited. A prolific touchdown scorer throughout his career, Evans has notched double-digit TDs in four of the last five seasons, making him a great bet to hit paydirt in this spot.

2. SEA RB Zach Charbonnet Anytime TD (+130, DraftKings) vs. Texans

This bet hinges on opportunity, not efficiency. While Charbonnet is averaging a paltry 2.6 yards per carry, his workload remains steady. The 24-year-old has out-snapped backfield partner Kenneth Walker III in four of five games this season and, most importantly, leads the team with 19 red-zone carries, scoring three times. As long as he maintains this role, Charbonnet will be a threat to find the end zone. Houston has conceded five rushing touchdowns this season, the fifth-most in the NFL.

