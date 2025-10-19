Falcons vs 49ers: Top 5 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

A playoff spot for either team could very well be determined by who wins the Week 8 Sunday Night Football showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers.

George Kittle: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +200

The 49ers’ chances of victory are elevated by the return of George Kittle to the lineup. Expect heavy involvement from the Niners’ tight end as they try to escape tonight’s NFC battle with the victory.

Kittle remains an elite pass-catching tight end. While he’s only appeared in one game this season, the two-time All-Pro pulled down all four of his targets for 25 yards and a touchdown. Coming off an 83.0% catch rate in 2024, Kittle can be counted on as one of the most reliable pass-catchers in the NFL.

Moreover, his presence is desperately needed in the 49ers’ passing attack. Over the past few weeks, San Francisco has skated by on the strength of Kendrick Bourne and Jake Tonges. With Kittle back in the lineup, Mac Jones has a huge target and significant red zone presence.

Since 2022, Kittle has hauled in 26 touchdown receptions in 47 games. That scoring rate vastly exceeds the implied probability of the +200 price tag. Naturally, we’re pulling the trigger on Kittle as an anytime touchdown scorer.

Bijan Robinson: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds -175

Arguably, no player has meant more to his team’s offense than Bijan Robinson. The Falcons’ running back is an every-down threat, and while his touchdown betting price reflects it, he’s still worth the investment.

Robinson finds a way to contribute by any means necessary. He recorded 140 or more rushing yards in two of his past four games, and has crossed the century mark in receiving yards twice already this season. Altogether, he’s totaled 484 rushing and 338 receiving yards, accounting for nearly 50.0% of the Falcons’ total offensive production.

More pertinently, Robinson is finding his rhythm inside the red zone. The former first-round pick has recorded touchdowns in two straight, while seeing more touches with his team approaching the goal line.

That upward trajectory carries Robinson into a crucial test versus the 49ers. San Francisco has lost track of running backs in recent weeks, and Robinson is the chalky favorite to find paydirt.

Christian McCaffrey: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds -155

Nevertheless, the Niners have their own bell cow on offense that they can turn to against the Falcons. Christian McCaffrey has crossed the plane in four of his previous five, a trend that should continue into Week 8.

Granted, McCaffrey’s efficiency has taken a bit of a hit in his age-29 season. The three-time Pro Bowler is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry, but that points to inevitable correction as he works his way back toward career averages.

Throughout his career, McCaffrey has averaged 4.6 yards per carry, a benchmark he’s surpassed in every season in which he’s started 10 or more games. Further, he’s more than two yards below his career-best mark of 5.4 yards per carry he set with the Niners in 2023.

All signs point toward improved efficiency from McCaffrey in the short term. Kittle’s presence could alleviate some of the pressure he’s felt in recent weeks, further implying that McCaffrey is due for a resurgent effort against the Falcons. He’ll be relied upon throughout the contest and is a solid bet to find the endzone.

Kyle Pitts Sr.: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +290

Consistency continues to limit Kyle Pitts Sr.‘s offensive ceiling; however, we’ve seen more inclusion for the Falcons’ tight end early this season. He’s still an optimal buy-low candidate against a Niners’ defense that struggles to defend the pass at times.

Pitts is the 1B option in the Falcons’ passing game. He ranks second among Atlanta pass-catchers in targets, receptions, and yards, while earning a 17.1% target share. Pitts has made his presence felt in virtually every game this season, absorbing five or more targets in all but one contest, and is averaging 9.7 yards per reception. His growth is anticipated to continue in Week 7.

This isn’t the same 49ers’ defense from years past. They sit in the middle of the pack in total and scoring defense, with inferior opponents finding holes in their once vaunted fortification.

Cade Otton, Brenton Strange, and Trey McBride have all enjoyed varying levels of success against the Niners’ defense. Kyle Pitts is set to become the next tight end to expose those weaknesses. He’s our preferred value candidate to record a touchdown on Sunday Night Football.

Tyler Allgeier: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +190

While defenses have been busy game-planning how to stop Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier has flown under the radar as a prime scoring threat. Don’t lose sight of the Falcons’ elusive running back when you’re placing your anytime touchdown scorer wagers.

Low-key, Allgeier has been the top scorer for the Falcons this season. He outpaces Robinson in rushing touchdowns and has crossed the plane in three of his last four. That presence has eroded some of Robinson’s value inside the red zone, with Allgeier earning more carries inside the 20 than his All-Pro counterpart.

The curtain has been lifted in recent weeks, but Allgeier is an undervalued scoring threat for the Falcons. His betting odds don’t capture his scoring abilities, leaving an edge in backing Allgeier as a touchdown scorer in Week 8.

