Sunday Night Football: Falcons vs. 49ers Same Game Parlay

More than any other franchise, the Atlanta Falcons are allergic to winning. Despite operating the second-best total offense and top-ranked total defense, the Falcons sit outside the playoff picture at a mediocre 3-2. Still, Atlanta can turn its playoff tides with a strong showing versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.

These are our favorite wagers for tonight’s Sunday Night Football Same Game Parlay!

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Spread: ATL -1.5 | Total: 46.5

Moneyline: ATL -110 | SF -106

Leg 1: Falcons -1.5 -102

An embarrassing 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers appears to be a catalyzing moment for the Falcons. Since dropping the ugly loss, Atlanta has rattled off back-to-back wins. They’re looking to carry that momentum into tonight’s NFC clash at Levi’s Stadium.

Back in Week 4, the Falcons dispatched the Commanders 34-17 at home. Atlanta’s dominance was evident on both sides of the football, putting up 435 yards of total offense while limiting Washington to just 294. Following their bye week, the NFC South contenders came out swinging against the Bills. The Falcons built themselves another early lead and never looked back. In the end, they outpaced Buffalo 443 to 291 in offensive production while easily cashing as home underdogs.

The Niners will struggle to stop that momentum. San Francisco has dropped two of its last three, and the 49ers’ path to victory doesn’t get any easier on Sunday Night Football. The NFC West leaders have struggled to maximize their offensive production this season, ranking 15th in scoring offense. Moreover, they’ve fallen below that benchmark in two of three, and are averaging just 19.0 points per game at home this season.

George Kittle‘s return to the lineup should help the 49ers’ scoring woes, but they face a daunting challenge trying to break through a Falcons’ defense that gives up 270.4 yards per game. It’s worth chasing the steam on this betting line and backing the Falcons as short road favorites.

Leg 2: Bijan Robinson to Record 150+ Rushing+Receiving Yards +225

Tonight’s inter-divsional showdown could be a symbolic passing of the torch. For years, Christian McCaffrey was viewed as the premier running back in the NFL. However, Bijan Robinson has quietly supplanted the 49ers’ tailback as one of the top running backs in the NFL. The gap between those players will become more evident after tonight’s showing at Levi’s Stadium.

Robinson looked unstoppable last week. He churned out 170 rushing yards on just 19 carries, finding the endzone for the second straight game. That’s in addition to his presence in the passing game, in which he pulled down six of eight targets for 68 yards. Altogether, the Falcons’ franchise cornerstone has accounted for 484 rushing and 338 receiving yards, yielding a per-game average of 164.4 scrimmage yards.

The 49ers have enjoyed some success in limiting opponents’ running backs; however, they’re much less effective at stymying the pass, particularly against ball-carriers. Last week, Rachaad White trotted for 21 yards on three receptions. The week prior, Kyren Williams went off for 66 yards on eight catches. As Travis Etienne demonstrated back in Week 4, the Niners aren’t immune to getting burned by elusive running backs, either. The Jags’ lead back totaled 124 rushing yards in the decisive victory.

Robinson has become the engine that drives the Falcons’ offense. As Robinson goes, so does Atlanta, and we expect both to shine under the bright lights on Sunday night.

Leg 3: Mykel Williams to Record a Sack +225

We’re migrating to the defensive side of the football to close out our three-leg parlay. As good as the Falcons’ offense has looked, Michael Penix Jr. has struggled to evade opposing pass rushers. We’re betting the 49ers’ imposing defensive line enjoys some moderate success in Week 8, and we’re backing Mykel Williams to record a sack.

Penix hasn’t been under constant duress this season. Still, when opposing teams apply pressure, he’s been unsuccessful in avoiding the sack. Through five games, the second-year pro has been sacked seven times. Included in that were two sacks against Buffalo last time out and three sacks on the road against the Vikings back in Week 2. San Francisco will dial up the defensive intensity as it tries to force Penix Jr. into unforced errors on the road.

Bryce Huff has been the most successful 49ers defender at getting to opposing quarterbacks, but we’ve seen increased efficacy from Mykel Williams in recent weeks. The rookie recorded his first sack in last week’s loss to the Buccaneers and has quarterback hits in two of his previous four contests. Williams should build on those efforts with another strong showing at home.

Penix Jr. has been sacked in all but one game this season, and the Niners’ defense should add to those woes. At the current price, we see immense value in adding Mykel Williams to record a sack to round out our parlay.

We like the Falcons’ chances of stunning the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Bijan Robinson will undoubtedly be a factor and is poised to eclipse 150 rushing+receiving yards for the fourth time in five games. Likewise, we expect Mykel Williams to build off his recent performances and record a sack against the visiting Falcons. If all three picks hit, bettors collect a nifty +1704.

