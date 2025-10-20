NFL Week 7: Best Player Props for MNF Doubleheader

Week 7 in the NFL wraps up with another Monday Night Football doubleheader as the Detroit Lions (4-2) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1), followed by the Houston Texans (2-3) battling the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) at Lumen Field.

Here are my top player prop bets for each matchup:

1. DET QB Jared Goff 34+ Pass Attempts (+120, DraftKings) vs. Buccaneers

Jared Goff has been outstanding this season, leading the league in completion percentage (75.9%) and tying for third in touchdown passes (14). He hasn’t attempted more than 30 passes since the opener, but that could change against a Buccaneers team that boast one the league’s premiere run defenses. Conversely, Tampa Bay ranks in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed per game. In a matchup where Detroit will likely need to move the ball through the air, Goff is in line for an increase in passing volume.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

2. HOU TE Dalton Schultz 5+ Receptions (-112, DraftKings) @ Seahawks

The Seahawks’ defense excels at limiting the production of outside wide receivers, which should open up opportunities over the middle of the field for Houston tight end Dalton Schultz. The veteran has caught at least five passes in three consecutive games, continuing to serve as a dependable safety valve for quarterback C.J. Stroud. The tactical matchup against Seattle’s defensive scheme points to another productive night for Schultz in terms of receptions.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.