NFL · 2 hours ago

NFL MNF Week 7 Most Bet Anytime TD: Buccaneers-Lions, Texans-Seahawks

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Here are the most bet NFL Week 7 Monday Night Football anytime touchdown props from BetMGM insights, featuring the Buccaneers, Lions, Texans, and Seahawks.

Jahmyr Gibbs -190

Detroit’s dynamic back continues to draw heavy action as a touchdown favorite, both on the ground and through the air.

Amon-Ra St. Brown -120

The Lions’ top receiver is always a red-zone threat and continues to attract steady backing.

Jared Goff +1700

A longshot pick, but bettors are speculating on a quarterback sneak or broken play leading to a rare rushing score.

Mike Evans +100

Consistent target volume and end-zone prowess make Evans one of the most popular picks each week.

Baker Mayfield +625

Mayfield’s occasional scramble touchdown potential has bettors intrigued at this price.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba +140

After emerging as Sam Darnold’s top target, JSN draws strong backing to find the end zone again.

Braxton Berrios +1600

A longshot play for bettors seeking big odds on a gadget or special teams touchdown.

Xavier Hutchinson +625

The young receiver’s red-zone usage has made him a trendy underdog pick.

Nico Collins +150

Houston’s top wideout continues to be a steady touchdown favorite each week.

Jaylin Noel +800

Bettors see upside in the rookie’s increasing offensive role and potential for a big play.

