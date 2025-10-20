NFL MNF Week 7 Most Bet 1st TD: Buccaneers-Lions, Texans-Seahawks
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Here are the most bet NFL Week 7 Monday Night Football first touchdown props from BetMGM insights, featuring the Buccaneers against the Lions, and the Texans against the Seahawks.
Jahmyr Gibbs +450
The explosive Lions back leads the way as bettors expect Detroit to strike first on the ground.
Amon-Ra St. Brown +600
Detroit’s offensive focal point is always a candidate for an early score.
Sam LaPorta +1100
Bettors continue to like the tight end’s red-zone usage and chemistry with Jared Goff.
Rachaad White +750
Tampa’s lead back is viewed as their best shot to score first if they open with a sustained drive.
Mike Evans +700
A reliable early option for Baker Mayfield, Evans remains a strong pick for first score markets.
Jayden Higgins +2500
Bettors are swinging for value with the explosive rookie deep threat.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba +600
JSN is expected to remain a primary red-zone target early in the game.
Braxton Berrios +10000
A huge longshot that’s attracting fun-money bets for massive payouts.
Nico Collins +750
A reliable early-drive target, Collins remains a popular first-touchdown pick.
AJ Barner +1500
The tight end’s red-zone role gives him sneaky appeal at double-digit odds.
