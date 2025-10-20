NFL MNF Week 7 Most Bet 1st TD: Buccaneers-Lions, Texans-Seahawks

Here are the most bet NFL Week 7 Monday Night Football first touchdown props from BetMGM insights, featuring the Buccaneers against the Lions, and the Texans against the Seahawks.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

The explosive Lions back leads the way as bettors expect Detroit to strike first on the ground.

Detroit’s offensive focal point is always a candidate for an early score.

Bettors continue to like the tight end’s red-zone usage and chemistry with Jared Goff.

Tampa’s lead back is viewed as their best shot to score first if they open with a sustained drive.

A reliable early option for Baker Mayfield, Evans remains a strong pick for first score markets.

Bettors are swinging for value with the explosive rookie deep threat.

JSN is expected to remain a primary red-zone target early in the game.

A huge longshot that’s attracting fun-money bets for massive payouts.

A reliable early-drive target, Collins remains a popular first-touchdown pick.

The tight end’s red-zone role gives him sneaky appeal at double-digit odds.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.