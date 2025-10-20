NFL Monday Night Football Best Bets: Buccaneers vs Lions

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Summer is gone, fall is here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 7!

Monday Night Football is here to set the tone for a thriving work week, and this time around, we’ll see a potential NFC title game preview. With that, get ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) versus the Detroit Lions (4-2) from rowdy Ford Field.

The Buccaneers are one of the most resilient bunches in the NFL this season. To this point, four of their five wins have come by just one score. More impressively, quarterback Baker Mayfield has elevated his play with the influx of injuries on offense. Mayfield boasts a 71.1 QBR, which currently lands top-eight in the league. There is a chance some of his playmakers will return for Monday’s bid in Motor City; receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) are both listed as questionable at time of authorship.

Across the way. Detroit is probably the most explosive offense in football. Ten-year veteran Jared Goff is completing passes at a 75.9% clip while the team has produced 31.8 PPG (second best). The skill group here is incredibly dynamic. Lions receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams offer high-end athleticism. The tailback duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery is as good as it gets in the NFL, and is a major reason this squad is churning out 128.7 YPG on the ground.

With assistance on the way for Tampa, I believe the Bucs have value as an underdog in this spot. Detroit certainly plays well at home, but Tampa Bay has proven on multiple occasions that it is comfortable in a dog fight. Simply, I think Mayfield and others can keep this game tight enough to cover +6.5 points.

Best Bet: Buccaneers +6.5 (-112)

We are undoubtedly dealing with significant offensive firepower in this bid, but even still, I am not eager to challenge the total of 53.5 points. It is the highest number of Week 7, and one of the loftiest totals of the 2025 campaign.

I am on under 53.5 combined points for this NFC clash. As noted, the respective offenses will receive most of the attention, but the defenses on hand are certainly not the worst. In terms of yardage allowed, Detroit (308.2 YPG) ranks ninth while Tampa (319.58 YPG) chimes in at 15th overall. With that, expect the defensive players to win their share of series tonight.

Reaching 54 total points in any single NFL game is no easy task. It requires frequent scoring and uptempo action. These teams both employ elite athletes along the defensive line, and I think that will be key toward cashing the under in Detroit Rock City.

Best Bet: Under 53.5 (-112)

NFL Week 7 Best Bets: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Buccaneers +6.5 (-115)

Buccaneers-Lions Under 53.5 (-112)

Week 7 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

