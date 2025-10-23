NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 8

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Summer is gone, fall is here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 8!

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD Where to Watch: CBS

CBS Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Spread: BAL -6.5 (-106) | Total: 50.5 (-105/-115)

BAL -6.5 (-106) | 50.5 (-105/-115) Moneyline: CHI +245 | BAL -300

Quietly, the Chicago Bears (4-2) are the owners of the NFC’s longest current winning streak. After emerging victorious in each of its past four bids, Chicago will next look to extend that heater at the Baltimore Ravens (1-5).

For the elephant in the room, it remains unknown if two-time MVP Lamar Jackson (hamstring) will return to action this Sunday. However, the Ravens’ struggles in 2025 go far beyond the signal caller. Ahead of Week 8, Baltimore is allowing 32.3 PPG to opponents, which, if the season ended today, would be its worst defensive clip in franchise history.

As noted, the Bears are playing with confidence at this juncture. Former first-overall pick Caleb Williams is averaging 7.3 yards per attempt, showing solid improvement from his rookie year. On a larger scale, Chicago has produced 25.3 PPG this season: 10th in the NFL.

Not only are the Ravens bad straight up, but they have also been very poor against the spread; Baltimore has covered only once in 2025.

The Bears’ defense has been hit-or-miss this year, but they have shown a strong ability to force turnovers. After six games, Chicago has tallied a league-best 16 takeaways. That includes 11 interceptions, which is another NFL-best mark at this time.

I’m pretty eager to take 6.5 points with the Bears (at FanDuel Sportsbook). My confidence in this Baltimore squad is at an all-time low. From there, Chicago has gone 4-2 ATS to this point—sign me up!

Best Bet: Bears +6.5 (-114)

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Spread: GB -3 (-115) | Total: 44.5 (-115/-105)

GB -3 (-115) | 44.5 (-115/-105) Moneyline: GB -174 | PIT +146

Sunday Night Football of Week 8 presents a grudge match of epic proportions. At the confluence of the three rivers, four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) will host Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1).

Rodgers has played in 254 regular-season games throughout his 21-year NFL tenure, but this Sunday evening will be his first romp against the Pack. This meeting comes at a pivotal moment, as both teams are expecting to make deep runs into January (and possibly February). At FanDuel, Pittsburgh shows -118 odds to make the 2025-26 playoffs while Green Bay displays -590 in the same market.

It is genuinely tough for me to select the winning side in this bid. Both offenses are playing high-quality football; the Packers are ranked seventh in scoring (26.3 PPG) while the Steelers are listed 11th overall (25.0 PPG). Green Bay boasts the better defense, but behind home cooking, I expect to see a revved-up Pittsburgh bunch.

Amid the sea of Terrible Towels, I am banking on over 44.5 total points. As stated, the Packers have multiple great athletes on defense, but they have experienced vulnerability in the secondary. Across the way, the Steelers’ defense has been below their standards. Pittsburgh has surrendered 374.7 total YPG after six contests, which is a bottom-five clip in the NFL. We have not seen the suffocating “Steel Curtain" approach we are used to from this franchise, which is a significant reason they are 4-2 for over bettors in 2025.

Best Bet: Over 44.5 (-115)

