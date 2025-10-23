Vikings vs Chargers: Best NFL Player Props for TNF

Week 8 in the NFL kicks off tonight with an exciting matchup as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) host Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) on Thursday Night Football.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my top anytime touchdown scorer props for each side!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025

Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Chargers -3.5 (-102) | Total: 44.5

Chargers -3.5 (-102) | 44.5 Moneyline: Vikings +148, Chargers -178

MIN TE T.J. Hockenson Anytime TD (+210)

Hockenson has just one touchdown on the season but remains a key red-zone weapon, ranking second on the team with seven targets inside the 20. I like the veteran’s chances of hitting paydirt tonight against a Chargers defense that has allowed the fourth-most receiving touchdowns to tight ends, including one last week to Indianapolis Colts rookie Tyler Warren. LA has also given up an average of 30.7 points per game in the previous three weeks. This game has shootout potential, with Hockenson standing out as a substantial value to find the end zone.

LAC WRs Keenan Allen & Quentin Johnston Anytime TD (+165)

Minnesota’s secondary was torched last week by Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the star receiving duo combining for a whopping 304 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston found the end zone for the Chargers in their last outing. Given the favorable matchup, there’s a strong case for at least one of these receivers to score again tonight. With each listed at +165 to find paydirt, a split play on both offers smart value and built-in hedge potential.

