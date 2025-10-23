Top 5 NFL Week 8 Underdog Picks With Upset Potential

With the NFL season underway, pinpointing the best bets every week can be challenging. Let’s have a look at which upcoming potential upsets to target.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

To start the football week, Thursday Night Football will feature the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) visiting the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at SoFi Stadium. The Vikings’ moneyline price of +150 at FanDuel Sportsbook is enticing right off the bat; those odds yield a 40% implied probability. However, ESPN Analytics gives Minnesota a 49.3% chance at victory against the Bolts. Skol’s defense has been superior to Los Angeles’ in 2025, both in yardage and scoring. Additionally, the Vikings boast the more advantageous offense of the two teams. They have produced 24.2 PPG, compared to the Chargers’ 21.6 PPG.

Transparently, I’m not sure why the Chicago Bears (4-2) are listed with such long odds this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens (1-5). It will be Chicago’s second trip to Maryland in the past three weeks. The Bears have a four-game winning streak at this time. Their offense ranks tenth in scoring (25.3 PPG), while their defense has forced an NFL-best 16 takeaways. Across the way, it is still questionable who will start at quarterback for Baltimore. To make matters worse, the Ravens’ defense is giving up a league-worst 32.3 PPG. So, with +250 ML odds, I’d say Chicago is undoubtedly worth a shot for the upset.

The San Francisco 49ers (5-2) are looking for another gutsy win this Sunday. In Week 8, San Francisco will travel to face the Houston Texans (2-4), a team returning from a loss on Monday Night Football. The Texans have had a frustrating campaign to this point, but Houston’s defense, allowing just 14.7 PPG, is still among the NFL’s top units. Meanwhile, the Niners appear to have rediscovered their running game, most recently rushing for 174 yards and two touchdowns in primetime. San Francisco has a 4-1 SU record against the Texans throughout history, and if they get another inspired defensive effort, that clip might be 5-1 after the weekend.

Sunday afternoon will present a clash of styles when the Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1) arrive at Mile High to face the Denver Broncos (5-2). Dallas’ offense is currently ranked first in yardage (390.6 YPG) and second in scoring (31.7 PPG). Conversely, the Broncos rank third in the league in yards allowed per game (273.1 YPG). Can the Cowboys’ high-flying passing game outplay Denver’s talented secondary? We’ll find out soon enough, but an underdog wager on Dallas at +146 odds could be worth the risk.

If revenge games strike your interest, then you’ll not want to miss the upcoming edition of Sunday Night Football, which features the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2). More specifically, this will be Aaron Rodgers’s first time taking on the Packers in his 21-year career. Both teams are playing quality football right now, but Green Bay has been stronger on defense. Still, hell knows no fury like a four-time league MVP scorned. With momentum from Steelers Nation on hand, I would not be surprised if Rodgers and Pittsburgh (+146 ML at FanDuel) pulled off the upset in primetime.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.