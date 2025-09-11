NFL Week 2: TNF Commanders vs Packers Most Bet Player Props

‌



Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season brings a primetime matchup between the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers, and bettors are already lining up on the player prop markets. According to BetMGM’s splits, action is heavy on a mix of quarterbacks, playmakers, and rookies who showed flashes in Week 1.

Let’s break down the most bet props for Thursday Night Football at BetMGM.

Jayden Daniels Over 20.5 Pass Completions (-135)

Bettors love the over here, with 99% of tickets backing Jayden Daniels to top 20.5 completions. The rookie quarterback went 19-for-30 in his Week 1 win over the New York Giants, completing 63.3% of his throws for 233 yards and one touchdown. Looking back to last season, Daniels averaged 19.5 completions and 210 passing yards per game, showing steady volume as a passer. With Green Bay’s secondary allowing consistent short completions in their opener, bettors are banking on Daniels’ rhythm offense to deliver.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Over 37.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

The Commanders’ rookie running back stole the spotlight in Week 1 with 10 carries for 82 yards (8.2 YPC) and a touchdown. A college standout, Jacory Croskey-Merritt averaged nearly 100 rushing yards per game across his final two collegiate seasons at Arizona and New Mexico. Washington is clearly willing to lean on him early, and with this line sitting under 40 yards, bettors see plenty of upside in a back who thrives on chunk plays.

Deebo Samuel Over 4.5 Rushing Yards (-135)

This is another prop drawing 99% of bets on the over, and it’s easy to see why. Deebo Samuel picked up 19 rushing yards on one carry in his Commanders debut against the Giants last week, while adding seven receptions on 10 targets. He averaged nine rushing yards per game across 15 contests last season with the San Francisco 49ers, and his hybrid role ensures he’ll get designed carries. A single touch could cash this prop.

Jayden Daniels Over 226.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Daniels threw for 233 yards against New York in Week 1, showing poise and comfort in his first start. Bettors expect him to stay on track against a Packers defense that allowed nearly 250 passing yards last week. With playmakers like Samuel opening the field, Daniels’ passing volume and efficiency suggest this number is within reach again.

Jayden Reed Over 37.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

The Packers’ young wideout is also attracting heavy action after posting 45 yards on three catches and a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in last week’s divisional matchup. Jayden Reed averaged 50.4 yards per game last season, showing he can beat this number consistently. His ability to stretch the field and create after the catch makes him a reliable bet for Thursday night.

