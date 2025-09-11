NFL Week 2: TNF Commanders vs Packers Most Bet Touchdown Scorers

‌



Thursday Night Football between the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers, isn’t just drawing attention on spreads and totals—NFL bettors are heavily invested in the touchdown markets. From star playmakers to breakout rookies, prop bettors are zeroing in on who will find the end zone first in this primetime showdown.

Jayden Daniels Anytime Touchdown (+175) | 1st Touchdown +1100

Though Jayden Daniels didn’t score in Week 1 against the New York Giants, he showcased his legs with 68 rushing yards on 11 carries (6.2 YPC), including a long of 14 yards. Last season, he averaged 52.4 rushing yards per game and scored six rushing touchdowns as a rookie. His dual-threat ability and goal-line rushing role make him a popular pick, with bettors backing him to break through against a Packers defense that allowed 13 rushing TDs last season.

Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown (+190) | 1st Touchdown +1200

Deebo Samuel wasted no time making an impact in his Commanders debut, recording a 19-yard rushing TD along with seven catches on 10 targets for 77 yards. In 2024, with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo posted three receiving and one rushing touchdown. Samuel’s hybrid usage gives him multiple paths to pay off this wager, and his odds have made him one of the most bet TD picks for TNF.

Terry McLaurin Anytime Touchdown (+160) | 1st Touchdown +1000

Washington’s top wideout was quiet in Week 1 with just two catches for 27 yards, but his track record speaks loudly. Terry McLaurin averaged 64.4 receiving yards per game last season and found the end zone 13 times. With Green Bay’s defense ranking middle of the pack against passing TDs last year (25 allowed, tied 17th), bettors are wagering on a bounce-back spot for McLaurin under the lights.

Josh Jacobs Anytime Touchdown (-210) | 1st Touchdown +325

The most expensive anytime TD favorite, Josh Jacobs, carried the ball 19 times for 66 yards and a score last week while adding a reception. In his first season with Green Bay, he averaged 78 rushing yards per game and totaled 16 touchdowns (15 rushing, one receiving) in 2024. He’s also the most bet player to score first touchdown, with handle leaning heavily on his +325 odds.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Anytime Touchdown (+210)

The rookie back made waves in Week 1, leading the Commanders with 82 rushing yards on 10 carries (8.2 YPC) and scoring once. Coming out of college, Jacory Croskey-Merritt averaged nearly 100 yards per game across his last two seasons. His combination of explosiveness and red-zone usage has quickly caught the attention of bettors looking for value in the TD market.

Tucker Kraft First Touchdown (+1000)

Tucker Kraft made the most of his opportunities in Week 1, catching two passes for 16 yards and a TD. Last season, the Packers tight end averaged 41.6 receiving yards per game and scored seven touchdowns. With defenses keying on Jacobs, Kraft has sneaky appeal in the first touchdown market, where he’s among the most bet longshots.

Betting Trends & Defensive Matchups

Packers Defense (2024): Allowed 23 passing TDs (t-9th fewest) and 13 rushing TDs (10th fewest).

Commanders Defense (2024): Allowed 25 passing TDs (t-17th) and 18 rushing TDs (t-11th most).

With Washington’s defense more vulnerable on the ground, it’s no surprise Jacobs, Daniels, and Croskey are drawing heavy action. On the flip side, Samuel and McLaurin remain the top receiving threats for bettors banking on Commanders’ aerial production.

TNF Commanders vs Packers Most Bet to Score Any TD (Tickets)

Jayden Daniels +175

Deebo Samuel +190

Terry McLaurin +160

Josh Jacobs -210

Jacory Croskey-Merritt +210

TNF Commanders vs Packers Most Bet to Score 1st TD (Handle)

Josh Jacobs +325

Jayden Daniels +1100

Terry McLaurin +1000

Tucker Kraft +1000

Deebo Samuel +1200

All BetMGM data is based on straight bets