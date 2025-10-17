NFL Week 7 Preview: Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys High Scoring Game

Week 7: Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Fantasy and Betting Breakdown

The highest total on the board this week sits at 54.5 points, and it’s no surprise it comes from Washington vs. Dallas. Both teams have been fantasy goldmines — for very different reasons. The Cowboys can’t stop anyone, and the Commanders can’t seem to slow anyone down. That combination usually equals fireworks for bettors and fantasy managers alike.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Stack: Full Steam Ahead

Prescott has been the fantasy quarterback of the 2025 season. He’s averaging over 26 fantasy points per game, thriving on volume and necessity — Dallas simply can’t rely on its defense to bail it out anymore.

Dak’s MVP-Level Form: Prescott leads the NFL in passing touchdowns and sits near the top in attempts. He’s thrown multiple scores in five of six games and has produced 40+ points in both home contests this season.

CeeDee Lamb’s Return: Lamb’s recent return from injury has restored balance to the Cowboys’ offense. His target share has immediately rebounded into the 30-percent range, and he’s dominating middle-of-field routes against zone coverage.

Jake Ferguson Heating Up: Ferguson remains one of the most efficient red-zone tight ends in football. While Lamb’s presence may trim a few targets, his role in the high-scoring environment keeps him locked in as a top-five fantasy TE .

JavanteWilliams’ Emergence: The Dallas running back rotation has solidified behind Williams, who’s been efficient between the tackles and dynamic in space. Against Washington’s porous front, he’s an RB1 lock.

Fantasy Play: Start everyone from Dallas — Prescott, Lamb, Williams, and Ferguson.



Betting Angle: The Cowboys have averaged 40 points per home game this season. Their team total over 30.5 is playable again in this matchup.

Washington’s Side: Jayden Daniels’ Dual-Threat Keeps Them Fantasy Relevant

Washington’s outlook isn’t nearly as clean, but fantasy managers have one clear constant: Jayden Daniels.

QB Play Rising: Daniels has been dynamic as both a passer and rusher, averaging 21+ fantasy points in his last three starts. His rushing ability provides a high floor even against tough defenses.

Skill Position Chaos: With Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel out, Washington’s receiving corps is thin. Rookie Luke McCaffrey (yes, that McCaffrey) could be the sneaky Week 7 sleeper who benefits from extra targets.

Backfield Situation: Jacorey Crosskey-Merritt remains the lead back by default. Even after a quieter Week 6, volume keeps him in play as an RB2 — especially since Dallas has allowed over 120 rushing yards per game .

Zach Ertz Revival: Ertz’s role has ticked upward with Daniels at quarterback. The veteran tight end saw red-zone usage last week and is viable again in what projects to be a shootout.

Fantasy Play: Start Daniels with confidence, Crosskey-Merritt as a volume RB2, and Ertz as a streaming TE.



DFS Dart Throw: McCaffrey could pop in a game where Washington may be chasing points all afternoon.

Betting Market Breakdown

Market Line / Total Lean Analysis Spread Cowboys -1.5 Dallas -1.5 The Commanders have covered just once in their last four, while the Cowboys are 2-0 ATS at home. Total 54.5 Over 54.5 Both teams rank bottom-10 in defensive efficiency and top-8 in pace. The dome environment adds scoring confidence. First-Half Total 27.5 Over Dallas has scored 24+ first-half points in both home games this year. Anytime TD Props CeeDee Lamb (-125), Crosskey-Merritt (+160) Lamb is the safest chalk, while Crosskey-Merritt is a solid contrarian flier.

Betting Summary: Expect fireworks. The best value lies in team totals and touchdown props rather than the spread. The Cowboys have yet to play a low-scoring home game, and Washington’s secondary isn’t built to change that trend.

Fantasy & Betting Takeaway

Start All Cowboys: Prescott, Lamb, Williams, and Ferguson are all top-10 positional plays this week.

Daniels the Lone Lock for Washington: He’s matchup-proof thanks to his rushing floor.

Game Script Favors Overs: Both teams play fast, both defenses leak points, and both quarterbacks can extend plays.

Final Prediction:



Cowboys 38, Commanders 27



Mahomes may be the best quarterback in football, but this week, Prescott is the one fantasy managers and bettors want most exposure to.

